GaliDerm Aesthetics has introduced Morpheus8 Cool at its Royal Palm Beach practice, adding the cooled RF microneedling handpiece to its existing skin remodeling and body contouring treatment options.

Royal Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - GaliDerm Aesthetics, led by founder Cigdem Gali, MSPA/MSPC, PA-C, has introduced Morpheus8 Cool, a new handpiece within InMode's Morpheus8 radiofrequency microneedling platform. The addition expands the practice's existing use of Morpheus8 technology and provides another treatment option for patients seeking non-surgical skin remodeling and tightening procedures.

Radiofrequency microneedling treatments work by delivering energy beneath the skin through fine needles, but the heat associated with the procedure can be a concern for some patients. As aesthetic practices continue to evaluate ways to improve the treatment experience, technologies that address surface heat while maintaining controlled energy delivery have become an area of continued development.

Morpheus8 Cool is designed to address that consideration by incorporating surface cooling directly into the handpiece. During treatment, microneedles deliver bipolar radiofrequency energy at selected depths while the cooling component helps manage heat at the skin's surface. The combination is intended to support a more comfortable treatment experience without changing the underlying RF microneedling approach.

The new handpiece joins Morpheus8 Burst within GaliDerm Aesthetics' existing treatment platform. By adding Morpheus8 Cool, the practice can tailor treatment configurations to the area being treated, patient goals, and other factors identified during consultation. The technology may be used as part of treatment planning for concerns related to skin tightening and body contouring.

Treatment planning begins with an individual evaluation. Providers review the patient's concerns, treatment area, and goals before determining whether Morpheus8 Cool or another available option may be appropriate. This approach allows the new handpiece to fit into existing clinical processes rather than being treated as a separate or standardized procedure for every patient.

The introduction of Morpheus8 Cool also fits within GaliDerm Aesthetics' broader use of injectable and energy-based technologies. The practice offers a range of non-surgical treatments, and the addition gives its providers another tool that can be considered alongside existing procedures when developing individualized treatment plans.

Looking ahead, GaliDerm Aesthetics plans to continue evaluating technologies that complement its current treatment capabilities and can be incorporated into established patient care processes.

About GaliDerm Aesthetics

GaliDerm Aesthetics is an aesthetic practice located in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Founded by Cigdem Gali, MSPA/MSPC, PA-C, a board-certified, NCCPA-credentialed physician assistant, Master Injector, and national trainer for InMode Aesthetics, the practice is known for bringing new aesthetic technology to the region first and for training other providers through its Elite Medical Aesthetic Academy. The practice provides injectable and energy-based aesthetic treatments, including Morpheus8 Cool and Morpheus8 Burst RF microneedling, Botox and other neuromodulators, dermal fillers, lip augmentation, Attiva radiofrequency skin tightening, Sylfirm X, and Erbia Er laser treatments. GaliDerm Aesthetics also offers its GaliDerm Skin Care product line.



Email: skincare@galiderm.com





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