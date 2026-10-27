Alphastar Capital Management Surpasses $3 Billion in AUM, Celebrating the Advisor-Entrepreneurs Behind Its Growth

Milestone reflects the trust of Alphastar's advisor community and the firm's continued investment in the culture and infrastructure designed to help them grow

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Alphastar Capital Management ("Alphastar") today announced that it has surpassed $3 billion in assets under management (AUM), a milestone that reflects the continued growth of its advisor community and the firm's commitment to evolving alongside them.

At the center of that growth are the advisor-entrepreneurs who have chosen to partner with Alphastar. The firm has remained focused on creating a distinctly pro-advisor culture, combining personal relationships and a high-touch experience with resources designed to help independent advisors build stronger businesses.

"This milestone really belongs to the advisors who have trusted us to be part of what they're building," said Derek Gubala, Co-President of Alphastar. "Our goal is to understand where they want their businesses to go and find ways to help them get there. That starts with relationships and a culture where people know they're heard, valued and supported. As they grow, we grow, and we're incredibly grateful to be on that journey with them."

As Alphastar has expanded, it has continued to strengthen the support behind those relationships. That includes investing in its people, technology, investment offerings and operational infrastructure, with an emphasis on creating the scale and stability advisors need as their businesses become larger and more complex.

"Reaching $3 billion in AUM is an awesome milestone, and what it allows us to continue building for advisors is even more important," said Casey McIntyre, Co-President of Alphastar. "As we continue to grow, we're investing in the capabilities, resources and technology that help advisors operate more efficiently and scale their businesses. Our goal is to give them confidence that they have a partner that will keep pace with their ambitions."

As Alphastar's presence grows, so does the opportunity to introduce the firm to a broader community of independent advisors, including those evaluating whether their current relationships, resources and platform can support where they want to take their businesses next. Alphastar's approach is designed for advisors ready to build differently, including those who may have "outgrown the industry playbook."

Crossing $3 billion marks an important chapter for Alphastar, but not a destination. The milestone represents momentum for what comes next: expanding what's possible for its advisor community, creating new avenues for growth and attracting advisors who believe there is a better way.

About Alphastar Capital Management

Alphastar Capital Management, LLC is a $3 billion registered investment adviser designed to help advisor-entrepreneurs scale with intention, without sacrificing control or flexibility. The firm serves as both architect and concierge, providing disciplined, institutional investment management alongside comprehensive operational, strategic, and practice support. By combining structure with access to deeper resources and meaningful connections, Alphastar enables advisors to stay focused on their clients while our team manages complexity behind the scenes. This advisor-first operating model is delivered through a high-touch service approach grounded in responsiveness, partnership, and consistency. For more information, please visit www.alphastarcm.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Del Monte

E: Joe.DelMonte@AlphastarCM.com

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SOURCE: Alphastar Capital Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alphastar-capital-management-surpasses-3-billion-in-aum-celebrating-1239075