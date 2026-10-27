The app brings personal finance, investing, trading and retirement education into one learning experience.

Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Nevlin has launched a financial education app that combines short lessons, quizzes and practice with simulated money. The app gives adults a place to study everyday money concepts and explore how investing and financial markets work.

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Four areas of financial learning

Nevlin covers personal finance, investing, trading and retirement. Learners can choose a subject, explore different courses or use an introductory quiz to find a starting point. The courses bring together explanations and questions so learners can check their understanding as they progress.

Personal finance introduces concepts used in everyday money decisions. Investing and trading lessons explore financial markets and risk. Retirement education covers U.S. topics such as Social Security, workplace retirement plans and individual retirement accounts, alongside investing foundations.

Practice with simulated money

The app includes practice based on historical market days. Learners use simulated money to make decisions and review what happened next. The exercises provide a way to explore financial concepts without placing real trades or committing investment funds.

Short lessons and quizzes fit the material into manageable sessions. Explanations accompany answers, and learners can return to their saved progress when they are ready to continue.

Support for understanding the material

Nevlin's AI Assistant explains terms and lesson content, including why a quiz answer is right or wrong. Its role is educational: it does not tell learners what to buy or sell, select financial providers for them or promise financial results.

The app is designed around learning and practice. Lessons, simulated exercises and explanations do not replace professional advice tailored to an individual's circumstances.

Learn more at nevlin.com and review how Nevlin works.

About Nevlin

Nevlin is a financial education app operated by NEVLIN LIMITED. It covers personal finance, investing, trading and retirement through lessons, quizzes and practice with simulated money. Nevlin does not provide investing or financial advice, trade on behalf of learners or hold their investment funds. Trading and investing involve risk, including the possible loss of capital.

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