Senator Yonah Martin Highlights CDI College's Contribution to Career Education in Canada

Senate statement underscores the importance of hands-on training and preparing students for Canada's evolving workforce needs.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / On October 7, Senator Yonah Martin delivered a statement in the Senate of Canada honouring CDI College and recognizing its longstanding contribution to career education across the country.

In her remarks, Senator Martin drew attention to labour shortages affecting essential sectors, including healthcare, early childhood education, and information technology. She emphasized the importance of preparing students with the knowledge and practical skills needed to meet the changing demands of Canadian employers.

The senator also praised CDI College's approach to education, which combines classroom instruction with hands-on learning and workplace experience to help students prepare for the realities of their chosen careers.

"By providing market-driven, accelerated programs with hands-on training in industry-standard labs and mandatory practicum placements, CDI College bridges the divide between eager learners and employers desperate to hire," Senator Martin stated.

"Senator Martin's statement is a meaningful acknowledgment of the contributions made by CDI College's students, graduates, instructors, and staff over the years," said André Souza, Head of Marketing at CDI College. "Their dedication and achievements have helped shape our institution since its earliest days. This recognition encourages us to continue our mission of helping students build the skills and confidence to pursue their career goals."

A Commitment That Spans Generations

Founded in 1969, CDI College has spent decades helping students across Canada pursue new opportunities through career-focused education. Its programs span a range of fields, including healthcare, early childhood education, business, and information technology.

Over the years, the college has welcomed students with different backgrounds, experiences, and ambitions. Some are beginning their post-secondary education, while others are changing careers or seeking to develop new skills to advance professionally.

At the heart of CDI College's mission is a commitment to making career education accessible to people seeking new opportunities. By combining theoretical knowledge with practical learning, the college aims to prepare students not only to earn a credential but also to navigate the challenges and expectations of their future workplaces.

Senator Martin's statement brings renewed attention to that ongoing commitment: supporting students as they work toward their professional goals while contributing to the development of the skilled workforce Canada needs.

Watch Senator Yonah Martin's full statement:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJMbZH6UTcI

Read the official Senate transcript:

https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/martin-yonah/interventions/705279/8

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About CDI College Business. Technology. Healthcare

Founded in 1969, CDI College is a private post-secondary institution with campuses across several Canadian provinces. It offers career-focused programs in fields including healthcare, business, technology, and education. Its educational approach combines classroom instruction with practical training to help students prepare for employment.

Media Contact

François Morissette

CDI College - Marketing Department

francois.morissette@campus-support.ca

SOURCE: CDI College

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/senator-yonah-martin-highlights-cdi-colleges-contribution-to-career-education-in-canada-1241766