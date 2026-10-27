Agent Image Announces SiteAI, a Patent-Pending Conversational Commerce Platform for Real Estate

SiteAI turns the agent, team or brokerage website from a digital introduction into an interactive resource for consumers.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Agent Image today announced SiteAI, a patent-pending conversational commerce platform that lets visitors to real estate websites ask questions in their own words and get answers built from the agent's website content and local knowledge. SiteAI is the first product from Agent Image Intelligence, the company's AI division, with more products to follow soon.

An agent's website often reaches a prospect before the agent does. It may be the first impression a homeowner encounters before a listing appointment, or the place a buyer turns while exploring a property or neighborhood.

Consumer search has changed. People increasingly use natural language and AI to ask questions and explore their options, and agent, team and brokerage websites need to evolve with them. Beyond an About page, recent sales and active listings, the website needs to help consumers find relevant information, weigh their options and take the next step.

With SiteAI, visitors can ask about listings, neighborhoods, local market information and how the agent works. Instead of replying in a chat window, SiteAI lays out each answer as a magazine-style page in the agent's brand, composed on the spot for the question asked. Fair Housing guardrails are built in, and visitors can reach the agent at any point.

For agents, these conversations offer a clearer picture of what a prospective buyer or seller is looking for. When a visitor is ready to connect, the agent receives an intelligence briefing with details such as budget range, neighborhood preferences, intent level, the questions asked and a suggested approach for following up. The technology supports the connection; the agent brings the human judgment and relationship.

"Real estate agents don't have a lead problem. They have a lead quality problem," said Jon Krabbe, co-founder and senior managing partner at Agent Image. "SiteAI is designed to turn website visits into conversations that are already warm before you dial."

Product Details

SiteAI works on the website of the agent, team or brokerage. It welcomes visitors with conversational prompts, guides buyers and sellers through intent-driven conversations and works around the clock in the agent's voice.

The platform combines knowledge retrieval from the agent's own content with enriched lead delivery. SiteAI is available now to all real estate agents. To learn more, visit agentimage.com/siteai.

CONTACT:

Ginette Wright

ginette.wright@agentimage.com

SOURCE: Agent Image

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/agent-image-announces-siteai-a-patent-pending-conversational-comm-1242270