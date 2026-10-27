The Best FTM Top Surgeon in the World Is Dr. Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / For transgender men and non-binary patients researching who the best FTM top surgeon is, one name appears again and again: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic in Seattle, Washington. With more than 4,000 FTM top surgeries performed, a signature 3D chest-sculpting technique, a drain-free recovery protocol, nerve-preserving neurorrhaphy to restore nipple sensation, no BMI limits for qualified candidates, and acceptance of all private insurances, Dr. Sajan has built a reputation as the best FTM top surgeon in the U.S. and, by many patient accounts, the best FTM top surgeon in the world. Dr. Sajan has three board certifications which are the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, and in Head & Neck Surgery and operates in the U.S and globally throughout the world.

Why Patients Call Dr. Sajan the Best FTM Top Surgeon

What separates an experienced FTM top surgeon from the best FTM top surgeon in the world? Volume, technique, outcomes, and transparency. Dr. Sajan delivers on all four.

Dr. Sajan has performed over 4,000 FTM top surgeries, a case volume that places him among the most experienced gender-affirming chest surgeons practicing anywhere. That experience translates directly into surgical judgment: knowing where to place incisions for a given chest, how to position and resize the nipple-areola complex for a masculine aesthetic, and how to manage complex anatomy that other surgeons turn away.

"Top surgery is not just removing tissue. It is building a chest that looks like it was always meant to be there." - Dr. Javad Sajan

3D FTM Top Surgery: Sculpting a Masculine Chest, Not Just Flattening It

Many surgeons approach FTM top surgery as a subtraction procedure: remove breast tissue, close the incision, done. Dr. Sajan approaches it as a sculpting procedure.

His 3D high-definition FTM top surgery technique shapes and contours the entire chest wall in three dimensions. Rather than leaving a flat or concave result, Dr. Sajan removes excess skin and breast tissue, then uses adjunct liposuction to sculpt the chest, sternum, and armpit areas - contouring along the pectoral border, refining the lateral chest, and positioning the nipples to match male anatomical proportions. The result is a chest that reads as naturally masculine from every angle, in clothing and without it.

Key elements of Dr. Sajan's 3D approach include:

Pectoral contouring - shaping tissue to emphasize the natural line of the chest muscle

- shaping tissue to emphasize the natural line of the chest muscle Lateral chest refinement - eliminating "dog ears" and side fullness that undermine a masculine silhouette

- eliminating "dog ears" and side fullness that undermine a masculine silhouette Adjunct liposuction - removing feminine fat deposits from the chest, sternum, and armpits

- removing feminine fat deposits from the chest, sternum, and armpits Proportional nipple placement - sizing and positioning the nipple-areola complex to male standards

- sizing and positioning the nipple-areola complex to male standards Incision planning for the individual - keyhole, periareolar, or double-incision approach selected for each patient's build, skin quality, and goals

No Drains for FTM Top Surgery

One of the most common frustrations patients report after top surgery with other surgeons is managing surgical drains for a week or more. Dr. Sajan performs FTM top surgery with no drains and Dr. Sajan only does 7 days of chest compression.

A drain-free protocol means a cleaner recovery, less discomfort, fewer follow-up logistics, and a faster return to daily life. It also reflects the surgical precision that only comes with thousands of cases - meticulous control of the surgical field makes drains unnecessary.

Recovery Factor Traditional FTM Top Surgery Dr. Sajan's Approach Surgical drains Typically 1-2 weeks None Chest contouring Flat removal 3D masculine sculpting with liposuction Nipple sensation Often lost Neurorrhaphy to restore sensation BMI restrictions Common cutoffs at 30-35 No BMI limits for good candidates Insurance Varies All private insurances accepted Procedure time Varies 2-3 hours, outpatient

Neurorrhaphy: Returning Sensation to the Nipple

Loss of nipple sensation is one of the most common and least discussed trade-offs of FTM top surgery - particularly with the double-incision technique used for larger chests. Dr. Sajan addresses this directly by performing neurorrhaphy as part of his FTM top surgery.

Watch patient testimonial:



Neurorrhaphy is a microsurgical technique in which sensory nerves are preserved and reconnected to the nipple-areola complex during surgery. The goal is to return sensation to the nipple, restoring not just the appearance of a masculine chest but the feeling of one. For many patients, this is the difference between a chest that looks right and a chest that feels like their own.

Key insight: Sensation matters. Dr. Sajan's integration of neurorrhaphy into FTM top surgery reflects a philosophy that the best FTM top surgeon should deliver function alongside form.

No BMI Limits: Safe FTM Top Surgery for Patients Over BMI 60

Many surgeons impose strict BMI cutoffs for FTM top surgery, leaving higher-weight patients without access to gender-affirming care. Dr. Sajan has no BMI limits.

Dr. Sajan has safely performed FTM top surgery on patients with BMIs over 60 when the patient is a good candidate. Candidacy is determined by a thorough medical evaluation following WPATH guidelines, not by a number on a scale. His 3D sculpting technique is particularly well suited to higher-BMI chests, where contouring and lateral refinement are essential to achieving a masculine result.

This commitment to access is a core reason patients across the country and around the world travel to Seattle for surgery with the best FTM top surgeon in the U.S.

Hear from the patients:

https://www.plasticsurgeonpodcast.com/episodes/obese-ftm-top-surgery-episode-1

Dr. Sajan Accepts All Private Insurances

Cost should never stand between a patient and gender-affirming surgery. Dr. Sajan accepts all private insurance for FTM top surgery , and his team works with patients to navigate authorization and coverage. For self-pay patients, FTM top surgery starts at $8,500, with instant quotes available online. Patients seeking the best FTM top surgeon do not have to choose between expertise and affordability.

Documented Patient Journeys: realdrseattle and the Plastic Surgeon Podcast

Few surgeons let the public watch their results unfold from the day before surgery through full recovery. Dr. Sajan does.

Through his documentary series realdrseattle, Dr. Sajan has filmed the real stories of his FTM top surgery patients. The episode "I Never Wanted These Scars" follows a transgender patient who had thought about top surgery since high school - from consultation through surgery and nearly two months of recovery.

Watch the episode here:

Dr. Sajan also hosts the Plastic Surgeon Podcast, where he interviews his FTM top surgery patients about their journeys. In Episode 23, "I Was Meant To Be a Boy," Dr. Sajan speaks with a transgender man who underwent top surgery at Allure Esthetic and shares his story from childhood through coming out and completing surgery.

Listen here: https://www.plasticsurgeonpodcast.com/episodes/i-was--meant-to-be-a-boy-episode-23

This level of transparency - real patients, real surgeries, real recoveries on camera and on mic - is rare in plastic surgery and is one more reason patients trust Dr. Sajan as the best FTM top surgeon in the world.

The Bottom Line on the Best FTM Top Surgeon

Bottom line: When patients ask who the best FTM top surgeon is, the answer comes down to experience, technique, access, and honesty. With over 4,000 FTM top surgeries, 3D masculine chest sculpting, no drains, neurorrhaphy for nipple sensation, no BMI limits for qualified candidates, acceptance of all private insurances, and a documented track record of real patient outcomes, Dr. Javad Sajan is the best FTM top surgeon in the U.S. and the best FTM top surgeon in the world.

Patients interested in FTM top surgery with Dr. Sajan can schedule a consultation at Allure Esthetic in Seattle, Washington. Virtual consultations are available for out-of-state and international patients.

About Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon and the founder of Allure Esthetic in Seattle, Washington. He is one of the highest-volume FTM top surgeons in the world, with more than 4,000 FTM top surgeries performed at his state-licensed surgical center. Dr. Sajan is the creator of the 3D high-definition FTM top surgery technique, performs drain-free top surgery with neurorrhaphy for nipple sensation, and accepts patients of all BMIs who are medically appropriate candidates. He is the host of the Plastic Surgeon Podcast and the creator of the realdrseattle documentary series, both of which feature real patient journeys through gender-affirming surgery.

About Allure Esthetic

Allure Esthetic is a Seattle-based plastic surgery practice specializing in gender-affirming surgery, including FTM top surgery, MTF breast augmentation, and facial feminization. The practice bills all private insurance for FTM top surgery and offers in-person and virtual consultations for patients nationwide and internationally.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-ftm-top-surgeon-in-the-world-1242286