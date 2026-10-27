SMX Public Limited: MEDIA ALERT: TechCrunch Publishes Contributor Content Article on SMX's Digital Material Identity Technology

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / TechCrunch has published a contributor content article examining SMX's technology for giving physical materials a persistent digital identity through molecular marking and digital infrastructure.

Read the article HERE.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-alert-techcrunch-publishes-contributor-content-article-on-1242486