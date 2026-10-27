Sun Valley Minerals Inc: Sun Valley Minerals Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange; Launches Maiden Drill Program at Tarumán Main

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Sun Valley Minerals Inc. ("Sun Valley" or the "Company")(TSXV:SUNV) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 20 and October 23, 2026, its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") today under the ticker symbol "SUNV".

Christo Stemmet, President and CEO, commented: "Today marks a significant milestone for Sun Valley and the culmination of several years of dedicated work by our team to assemble and advance what we believe is one of the most compelling emerging gold exploration portfolios in South America. As we enter the public markets, the Company is well positioned to execute on its exploration strategy, supported by a strong balance sheet and an extensive pipeline of highly prospective projects in Uruguay.

I would like to express my gratitude to our team for their hard work and commitment, as well as to our loyal shareholders for their unwavering support and confidence in our vision throughout our years as a private company.

Looking ahead, our focus is firmly on advancing our maiden drill program at Tarumán Main, accelerating exploration across our broader portfolio, and demonstrating the district-scale discovery potential our projects offer."

Commencement of Maiden Drill Program at Tarumán Main

The Company is also pleased to announce the commencement of its maiden drill program at its flagship Tarumán Main polymetallic gold-silver project in Uruguay.

The program follows several years of systematic exploration, including extensive structural and geophysical studies, which have refined the Company's understanding of the geological controls on mineralization at Tarumán Main.

This work has highlighted the potential significance of a NW-trending quartz-sulphide vein and breccia system hosting high-grade polymetallic gold-silver mineralization at surface. Historical drilling predominantly targeted NE-trending replacement-style mineralization, leaving the NW-trending system inadequately tested.

The Company is funded for a phased drill program comprising up to 15,000 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and 10,000 metres of diamond core drilling. Initial RC drilling will systematically test both styles of mineralization through shallow, closely spaced drill fences, aiming to evaluate the extent and continuity of near-surface mineralization and identify priority targets for follow-up drilling. Diamond drilling will focus on testing selected targets at depth, refining the geological interpretation and verifying historical drill results.

Drilling will be conducted using Sun Valley's two company-owned and operated drill rigs, providing operational flexibility throughout the program.

Qualified Person

Mr. Laubser Pepler, M.Sc. is Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. He is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.125018) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sun Valley Minerals Inc.

Sun Valley Minerals is a Canadian exploration company engaged in responsible, systematic early-stage gold exploration and project generation in Uruguay. The Company holds a 100% interest in all of its mineral properties, including the Tarumán Group of Projects, which comprise multiple visible surface gold occurrences along tens of kilometres of the highly prospective and underexplored Dom Feliciano Fold and Thrust Belt. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to define a mineral resource on the properties.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors & The Sun Valley Team

Christo Stemmet - President & CEO

info@sunvalleyminerals.com

+1 647 877 4805

www.sunvalleyminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements describing the Company's future plans, objectives or goals and may be identified by terms such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will" or "plan". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements of the Company's objectives, goals and future plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management team at the time such statements are made, including that trading of the Common Shares on the TSXV will commence trading at the open of trading. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including administrative or operational delays affecting the commencement of trading, dependence on third parties, general business and economic factors, and the risk factors identified in the Company's final long form prospectus dated October 16, 2026 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the Common Shares is highly speculative given the Company's present stage of development.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sun Valley Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sun-valley-minerals-commences-trading-on-the-tsx-venture-exchange-launches-maiden-1242487