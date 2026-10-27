Logotags, America's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company, was a Top Sponsor of Pelham 250: Stars, Stripes and Revolutionary Night

Fifth-Generation, Family-Owned Company Supports Pelham Civic Association and Junior League of Pelham

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / LogoTags company, the leader in custom challenge coins, Custom 3D EXPRESS Challenge Coins and race medals, and the promotional products division of fifth-generation, family-owned Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., was proud to be a top sponsor of the Pelham 250: Stars, Stripes and a Revolutionary Night through its donation of $3,000. The festive cocktail gala was sponsored by Pelham Civic Association and Junior League of Pelham. The event took place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the New York Athletic Club-Travers Island.

The gala celebrates Pelham's town history while supporting two of town's most active volunteer driven charitable organizations. Proceeds from Pelham250 will support community-focused programs and initiatives led by both organizations. These efforts continue their shared commitment to civic engagement and community impact. The event is part of the Pelham250 commemoration, marking the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Pelham, a significant Revolutionary War engagement fought on October 18, 1776, on Prospect Hill and in what is now Pelham Bay Park. The battle is remembered as an important moment of resistance that slowed British forces and demonstrated the resolve of the Continental Army.

A Leader in Custom Challenge Coins and Custom Race Medals

LogoTags specializes in creating the highest quality custom challenge coins and custom race medals for military units, law enforcement agencies, government organizations, corporations, nonprofits, schools, athletic events and community organizations throughout the United States and the world.

Backed by the amazing manufacturing heritage of Ball Chain Manufacturing, a family-owned American company founded in 1938, LogoTags combines decades of metalworking experience with modern design capabilities, outstanding customer service and the highest quality products in the industry.

The company designs and produces a wide range of custom challenge coins, including military challenge coins, police challenge coins, fire department coins, commemorative coins, corporate coins, recognition coins and specialty custom designs.

Logotags' custom challenge coins can be produced in virtually any shape, size, finish or design, with options including and certainly not limited to antique gold, antique silver, polished finishes, custom shapes, dimensional 2D and 3D artwork, color fills, detailed edge treatments and high-resolution UV color printed enhancements.

LogoTags also produces custom race medals and event medals for 5Ks, marathons, charitable walks, sporting events, competitions and special occasions. From traditional round medals to completely custom shapes and dimensional designs, LogoTags works closely with customers to create medals that participants will be proud to receive and keep.

Making Custom Challenge Coins and Medals Easy

LogoTags has built its business around making the custom-product process simple and customer-friendly. Customers receive free artwork, free digital proofs and unlimited artwork revisions, allowing them to refine their design until it is exactly what they want. Logotags' custom challenge coins are the best quality custom challenge coins that you will ever find.

For customers requiring fast turnaround of 24 hours, or less, LogoTags offers Custom 3D EXPRESS Challenge Coins, which combine real metal coins with advanced high-resolution dimensional 3D UV printing. The EXPRESS program allows customers to create detailed, full-color challenge coins with extremely fast production and without traditional mold or setup charges.

Whether producing custom military challenge coins, police coins, corporate recognition coins or race medals for major events, LogoTags approaches every project with the same focus on quality, creativity, service, value and fast turnaround.

Fifth-Generation Family-Owned Company

LogoTags is part of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned and operated company that is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

Founded in 1938, Ball Chain Manufacturing has built its reputation on manufacturing expertise, innovation, quality and long-term customer relationships.

That manufacturing heritage helps distinguish LogoTags from many traditional promotional-product companies. LogoTags combines the personal attention and responsiveness of a family-owned business with the manufacturing knowledge and experience of a company that has been producing metal products for generations.

Today, LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins, custom race medals, military dog tags, lapel pins, metal tags, key chains, bottle openers and other custom metal products to customers throughout the United States and around the world.

Through partnerships such as Run for the Stripes, LogoTags continues to demonstrate how custom medals and challenge coins can do more than recognize achievement - they can commemorate important moments, honor service, strengthen organizations and help support meaningful causes.

For more information about custom challenge coins, visit LogoTags.com/challenge-coins/.

For more information about custom race medals, visit LogoTags.com/medals/.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins

LogoTags is a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. company founded in 1938. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. With decades of manufacturing experience and a commitment to quality, LogoTags has become a trusted source for custom challenge coins, custom race medals, lapel pins and a wide array of other promotional products. Companies and organizations looking for high-quality custom challenge coins can work directly with LogoTags for free design services, no setup fees, and fast turnaround. Visit www.logotags.com to request a quote or free custom coin design today.

Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

work: 212-664-7500 ext 120

cell: 914-720-3164

bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-americas-leading-custom-challenge-coin-company-was-a-top-spon-1242484