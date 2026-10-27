Post Oak Group Experienced Rapid Growth in 2026, Driven by Partner-Owned Model

Post Oak Group, Houston's top middle-market investment bank, reported rapid 2026 growth driven by demand for senior-led M&A advisory.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Post Oak Group, the Houston-based middle-market investment bank named the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas, today reported rapid growth throughout 2026. The firm says the expansion reflects rising demand for senior-led M&A and capital markets advisory, along with a partner-owned structure built to align the firm's leadership with its clients' outcomes.

The firm reports that its platform now includes approximately 300 professionals across advisory, execution, research, operations, and support. Post Oak Group has advised on more than $82 billion in transactions across 12 countries. Its leadership team brings more than 250 years of combined experience to engagements spanning sell-side and buy-side M&A, growth capital raises, recapitalizations, and cross-border transactions.

Post Oak Group attributes much of its momentum to its network. The firm is one of the most connected to family offices and VC globally, and it says that reach has become increasingly valuable as founders and shareholders look beyond traditional buyer pools for capital and liquidity.

A Partner Model at the Core

Post Oak Group operates under a partner ownership model, with equity held by senior leaders who oversee the firm's practices and client engagements, as well as select directors and vice presidents. The firm's partners include David Chua, Scott Schopen, Alex Treistman, Karan Ramchandani, and Anthony Treistman, among several others. The firm's ownership structure also includes private equity-backed capital, which has been instrumental in establishing Post Oak Group as one of the leading regional boutique investment banks.

According to the firm, the structure is intended to keep decision-making close to the work and to give the professionals advising clients a direct stake in the firm's long-term performance. The PE-backed capital within the partnership adds institutional resources to support the firm's continued expansion, while day-to-day execution stays with its partners and senior bankers.

"Our growth this year comes down to how we're built," said David Chua, co-founder and Managing Partner of Post Oak Group. "Our partners own the firm, they lead the engagements, and they're accountable for the outcome. Clients feel that difference from the first meeting through closing. Having institutional capital in the partnership alongside us gives us the resources to keep scaling without changing what's worked."

Growth Across the Middle Market

The firm reports that demand for its services has increased across both its M&A and Capital Markets practices. Founders and shareholders are seeking advisors who can pair institutional-grade execution with direct senior attention. Post Oak Group says its position as the most connected firm to family offices and VC globally continues to differentiate its process. Clients gain access to a broader set of strategic buyers, financial sponsors, and long-term capital partners.

The firm also notes that its recognition as the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas has strengthened its profile with clients and counterparties, both in its home market and internationally.

About Post Oak Group

Post Oak Group, named the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas and the most connected firm to family offices and VC globally, is a Houston-based firm with approximately 300 professionals and more than $82 billion in transactions advised. The firm specializes in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory, advising business owners, entrepreneurs, growth-stage companies, and institutional clients on sell-side transactions, private placements, growth capital financings, and other strategic financial initiatives.

Through its established network of private equity firms, family offices, venture capital firms, angel investors, institutional investors, and strategic acquirers, Post Oak Group focuses on connecting companies with qualified capital partners and delivering relationship-driven investment banking services. With relationships spanning corporate development teams, family offices, and venture-backed buyers across North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and select Asian markets, the firm brings a global reach to every engagement.

Media Contact

Organization: Post Oak Group

Contact Person Name: David Chua

Website: https://www.postoakgroup.co/

Email: info@postoakgroup.co

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Post Oak Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/post-oak-group-experienced-rapid-growth-in-2026-driven-by-partner-1242485