The Western Australia government aims to achieve 75% renewable electricity on the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) by 2030-31, supported by large-scale solar, wind, and battery energy storage projects. The target doubles the previous goal of 40% and comes as the state prepares to exit coal-fired power by 2030. The state government said the renewable energy target (RET) is complemented by a Made in WA Energy Affordability Investment Program that will provide low-interest loans of up to AUD 15 million ($10.5 million) to help manufacturers install solar and battery systems and upgrade equipment ...

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