Ciklum and NiCE Partner to Bring Agentic AI to Enterprise Customer Experiences

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciklum, a global Experience Engineering firm, today announced a strategic technology partnership with NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) designed to help enterprises across EMEA turn agentic AI strategies into governed, production-ready customer service operations.

Enterprise investment in AI is accelerating, but many customer experience programmes remain stuck in pilots with AI sitting apart from the channels, data and operational systems that shape customer journeys. Together, NiCE and Ciklum will help organisations move AI into live operations and measure results through first-contact resolution, CSAT, handling time, cost per contact and agent productivity.

NiCE and Ciklum are partnering to help enterprises run customer service across voice and digital channels, with AI agents and human agents working as one operation. The partnership pairs NiCE's CXone platform and NiCE Cognigy's agentic AI capabilities with Ciklum's engineering precision and experience design expertise.

Joint customers will benefit from:

Faster, more consistent resolution. AI agents designed to complete cross-channel workflows and hand off with context when human judgement is needed.

More productive teams. Repetitive, high-volume work automated so agents can focus on complex, high-value conversations.

Lower operational friction. AI connected to contact-centre, CRM, knowledge and back-office systems instead of becoming another isolated layer.

Production-ready delivery. Strategy, implementation, testing, governance, monitoring and agreed success measures for live environments.

"Agentic AI creates real value when it improves outcomes for customers and the business. By bringing NiCE's CX AI platform together with Ciklum's ability to design, simplify and engineer engaging customer journeys, we can help enterprises move beyond siloed pilots and have measurable impact from day one. This is where customer service stops being a cost to manage and starts being an advantage to build."

- Petr Lukasik, Chief Digital and Delivery Officer, Ciklum

"Putting people first means customers get resolution and employees get meaningful work. Delivering both at scale takes customer service that runs as one operation, with the right agent, human or AI, on every interaction. Ciklum brings deep experience engineering large-scale digital solutions. With this deep engineering and experience design expertise behind NiCE Cognigy and NiCE CXone, we can help more enterprises across EMEA solve their most complex service challenges and deliver measurable business outcomes."

- Keith Jackson, VP, Partner Sales, International, NiCE

About Ciklum

Ciklum is a global AI-powered Experience Engineering firm redefining how the world builds, innovates, and experiences technology. Powered by 3,000+ engineers across EMEA, the US, and APAC, the company brings over 25 years of product and AI excellence from foundational AI and agentic automation to accelerated software engineering that drives lasting value.

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE's platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.

Corporate Media Contact

Nelya Rudnytska | rune@ciklum.com

Christopher Irwin-Dudek | media@nice.com

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