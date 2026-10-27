XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.: XPPen Brings Magic Pro 13 to Market: A Professional All-Scenario Drawing Pad Connecting Mobile Inspiration with Professional Creation

XPPen Brings Magic Pro 13 to Market: A Professional All-Scenario Drawing Pad Connecting Mobile Inspiration with Professional Creation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPPen, a global leader in digital art innovation, today officially launches the Magic Pro 13, a Professional All-Scenario Drawing Pad that also functions as a desktop-grade drawing display through its industry-first hardware-level Drawing Display Mode. It combines the X4 Smart Chip Stylus, a 3K 120Hz paper-like display, and deep hardware-software integration for versatile digital drawing experiences.

Following its debut at IFA 2026, the Magic Pro 13 received four "Best of IFA 2026" honors from Gadgety Awards, TechRadar, Yanko Design, and Android Headlines, recognizing its innovation and approach to combining portable drawing with professional desktop workflows.

"Artists need creative tools that can adapt to the way they work, wherever they create," said Brian Huang, Marketing Director at XPPen. "The Magic Pro 13 is an industry-first 2-in-1 device that works as both a standalone drawing pad and a professional drawing display, giving creators greater flexibility in developing their ideas. We believe creative tools should continue to evolve alongside artists, opening up new possibilities for how they bring their ideas to life."

Industry-First Hardware-Level Drawing Display Mode

A key feature of the Magic Pro 13 is its industry-first hardware-level Drawing Display Mode in the digital drawing pad category. With a single full-featured USB-C cable, it connects to a compatible PC as a professional drawing display. Its dedicated hardware architecture supports up to 3K resolution at 120Hz with native color reproduction, alongside ultra-low-latency pen input. The stylus retains its full functionality, including 16K pressure levels, tilt detection, hover preview, and customizable barrel buttons, enabling a seamless transition from on-the-go sketching to desktop refinement.

Portable Design and Integrated Creative Tools

Featuring an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, the Magic Pro 13 offers added flexibility for capturing visual references and creative ideas. At just 6.65 mm thick and 655 g, it combines portability with a 10,200 mAh battery and 45W PD fast charging to support extended creative sessions. Both USB-C ports support 45W PD charging, while the upper port on the right side enables Drawing Display Mode for direct PC connection, allowing users to continue creating while charging.

Running on Android 16, the Magic Pro 13 also offers a versatile creative software ecosystem. The XPPen-developed Shelf app helps users organize visual references with image tagging, annotations, and smart search, while the Canvas app provides a dedicated space for sketching and capturing inspiration. Additional features such as Quick Draw with Screen Off, Freeform Windowing, and Screenshot Doodle make creative tasks more convenient across a wider range of scenarios.

X4 Smart Chip Stylus and 3K 120Hz Paper-like Display

The Magic Pro 13 comes with the X4 Smart Chip Stylus, which combines a power-efficient chip, an optimized sensor, and a bullet-shaped nib for fast, stable, and precise strokes. With 16K pressure levels, 2g initial activation force, and 60° tilt support, it captures subtle pressure variations for detailed drawing and natural shading.

The display offers 3K resolution and an adjustable refresh rate of 60, 90, or 120Hz. AG+AF nano-etched glass provides a paper-like feel, while 650-nit peak brightness and TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light certification enhance the viewing experience. With 100% sRGB and 96% DCI-P3 coverage, it also supports system-level color gamut switching between sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3 to meet different professional color requirements.

Price and Availability

The Magic Pro 13 is available as of October 27, 2026, with an early bird price of $899 (pricing and availability may vary by region). For more product information, visit: https://www.xp-pen.com/product/magic-pro-13.html

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