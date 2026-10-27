MEI Group USA: Sam Mahrouq Joins National Medal of Honor Museum Founders Circle With $1 Million-Plus Commitment

Arlington business leader and MEI Group USA founder joins the museum's top tier of supporters, helping preserve the stories of America's Medal of Honor recipients

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Sam Mahrouq, founder, chairman and CEO of Arlington-based MEI Group USA, has been recognized as a Founders Circle donor to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, supporting the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas. The Founders Circle recognizes philanthropic commitments of $1 million or more toward the Foundation's mission to preserve the stories of Medal of Honor recipients and inspire future generations through education, service and leadership.

"Medal of Honor recipients are remarkable people who put duty above self," said Mahrouq, founder, chairman and CEO of MEI Group USA. "Their courage and sacrifice should be remembered, and their example should inspire generations to come. Arlington is home to the place where those stories live, and I'm proud to help make sure they are told."

Mahrouq is among the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's Founders Circle donors invited to participate in the Foundation's annual Founders Day celebration on Sunday, Nov. 15, at AT&T Stadium. Hosted by the Gene and Jerry Jones Family and the Dallas Cowboys as part of the team's Salute to Service game against the San Francisco 49ers, the celebration will include a pre-game reception and on-field recognition of Founders Circle donors alongside Medal of Honor recipients during the National Anthem pregame ceremonies.

Opened in March 2025, the National Medal of Honor Museum preserves the legacies of American service members awarded the nation's highest military decoration for combat valor. Through interactive exhibits, artifacts and personal accounts, the museum illuminate's stories of selfless sacrifice - including those of the more than 700 recipients born outside the United States. Representing roughly one in five honorees, their service mirrors Mahrouq's own journey, underscoring the enduring impact immigrants make on America's strength, security and success.

"The mission of the National Medal of Honor Museum is not only to preserve the extraordinary stories of our nation's bravest heroes, but to inspire everyday citizens to live by those same values of courage, sacrifice and integrity," said Troy M. Bertram, CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. "Support from local leaders like Sam Mahrouq is vital to ensuring these lessons endure. Sam's commitment as a Founders Circle donor reflects the very spirit of community leadership and service that helps our museum connect future generations with America's greatest legacies."

Mahrouq's involvement with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation builds on more than three decades of business leadership and philanthropy in Arlington and North Texas. He has pledged more than $1 million to the Arlington Museum of Art, where he has served on the board since 2014, and established the Sam Mahrouq Financial Markets Lab at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Along with Rania Mahrouq, he also pledged $100,000 and offered to match up to $275,000 in additional donations to support Taste Project's community restaurant in Arlington. His philanthropic involvement also extends to Levitt Pavilion Arlington, the Salvation Army and Arlington Life Shelter, reflecting a longstanding commitment to education, the arts, economic opportunity and community well-being.

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About MEI Group USA

MEI Group USA is a diversified Texas-based enterprise spanning automotive retail and finance, technology, fintech, insurance, real estate and hospitality. Founder, Chairman and CEO Sam Mahrouq has grown the company from a single dealership in 1992 into a group of companies with more than 600 employees and annual revenue above $500 million. The company's approach centers on creating wealth ethically, serving customers with integrity and investing in stronger communities. For more information, visit meigroupusa.com.

About the National Medal of Honor Museum

The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, provides an unrivaled visitor experience and illustrate the historical thread of sacrifice, patriotism and courage that runs through all U.S. military service members, past and present. Beyond its state-of-the-art, interactive experiences, a critical part of the Museum's mission will be to use the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to inspire their fellow Americans and motivate them to be their best selves. Learn more at www.mohmuseum.org.

About Sam Mahrouq

Sam Mahrouq is an Arlington, Texas-based entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder, chairman and CEO of MEI Group USA, a diversified business enterprise with interests in automotive retail and finance, technology, fintech, insurance, real estate and hospitality. Since launching his first automotive dealership in 1992, Mahrouq has built a group of companies employing more than 600 people and generating annual revenue exceeding $500 million. A longtime supporter of education, the arts and community development, Mahrouq is a Founders Circle donor to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, a longtime board member and major donor to the Arlington Museum of Art, and a supporter of the University of Texas at Arlington and Taste Project.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of MEI Group USA and Sam Mahrouq

Cell: 214-232-0078

Email: jo@trizcom.com

Jeff Davis, TrizCom PR on behalf of MEI Group USA and Sam Mahrouq

Cell: 410-916-4835

Email: jeff@trizcom.com

SOURCE: MEI Group USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/sam-mahrouq-joins-national-medal-of-honor-museum-founders-circle-with-1-million-plus-com-1242233