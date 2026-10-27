Polaris Market Research: 800 VDC Data Center Power Architecture Market to Reach USD 59.76 Billion by 2034 as AI Racks Outgrow AC Power

800 VDC Data Center Power Architecture Market to Reach USD 59.76 Billion by 2034 as AI Racks Outgrow AC Power

Brownfield retrofits held 58.36% of deployments in 2025 as operators move toward native 800 VDC, according to Polaris Market Research.

DOVER, Del., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 800 VDC data center power architecture market was valued at USD 16.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 59.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2026 to 2034, according to Polaris Market Research. As AI racks outgrow AC power, operators are moving toward higher-voltage direct current to reduce conversion steps, copper use and energy losses.

Rising AI Power Demand Drives the Shift to 800 VDC

Rising rack power density is making low-voltage power distribution increasingly impractical for AI data centers. According to NVIDIA, 54 VDC power shelves could take up to 64U in a Kyber rack. In August 2026, Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA, alongside more than 80 Open Compute Project (OCP) companies, announced plans to standardize 800 VDC (800V DC) specifications. NVIDIA's MGX 800 VDC rack is expected in the second half of 2026, followed by Kyber racks in 2027.

The transition will happen in four phases: AC rack supply, 800 VDC sidecar, hybrid systems and native 800 VDC. Most market spending in 2025 remained AC-based. Sidecar systems are expected to generate early 800 VDC revenue by allowing existing facilities to adopt the technology in stages. Native 800 VDC revenue is expected to begin around 2029, according to the Polaris Market Research report.

Brownfield Retrofits Create Early Opportunities

Brownfield and retrofit deployments accounted for 58.36% of the market in 2025. Operators can add sidecar power racks to existing facilities without replacing the entire power infrastructure. This approach allows them to expand AI capacity while limiting disruption to ongoing operations.

Request a free sample of the 800 VDC Data Center Power Architecture Market report from Polaris Market Research to explore market forecasts, technology trends and competitive developments.

Key growth drivers include:

Rising power requirements from AI servers and high-density racks.

Lower distribution losses and reduced copper requirements.

More compact and efficient solid-state transformers.

Sidecar power racks that support upgrades to existing data centers.

Segment and Regional Outlook

Polaris breaks down the data center power architecture market size by power architecture phase, deployment type, conversion system and region.

By deployment type: Brownfield retrofits led with 58.36% in 2025. Greenfield AI campuses are where native 800 VDC designs can be built in from day one, avoiding the cost of converting AC infrastructure.

Brownfield retrofits led with 58.36% in 2025. Greenfield AI campuses are where native 800 VDC designs can be built in from day one, avoiding the cost of converting AC infrastructure. By MV-to-800 VDC conversion: The report compares solid-state transformer (SST) systems with medium-voltage rectifier systems. SSTs convert grid power to 800 VDC in fewer stages, with lower losses and a smaller footprint.

The report compares solid-state transformer (SST) systems with medium-voltage rectifier systems. SSTs convert grid power to 800 VDC in fewer stages, with lower losses and a smaller footprint. By downstream conversion stage: 800 VDC-to-50/54 V conversion leads and is projected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2034, driven by high-density AI server power supplies. The report also covers direct 800 VDC-to-12/6 V conversion, 50/54 V-to-12/6 V, and point-of-load and voltage regulator modules below 1 V that feed GPUs. These stages increasingly rely on silicon carbide and gallium nitride compound semiconductor devices.

800 VDC-to-50/54 V conversion leads and is projected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2034, driven by high-density AI server power supplies. The report also covers direct 800 VDC-to-12/6 V conversion, 50/54 V-to-12/6 V, and point-of-load and voltage regulator modules below 1 V that feed GPUs. These stages increasingly rely on silicon carbide and gallium nitride compound semiconductor devices. By region: North America led with USD 6.22 billion in 2025. Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest at a 16.7% CAGR, followed by the Middle East and Africa (16.4%) and Europe (15.0%).

Market Challenges

The transition faces challenges related to safety standards for 600-1,000 VDC systems and DC arc flash. Equipment certification is still developing, while competing ±400 VDC designs add complexity. Existing facilities may also need DC-rated protection and AI data center switchgear, along with costly upgrades to converters, cabling and backup power.

Recent Industry Developments

September 29, 2026: Infineon and Eaton partnered to supply silicon carbide devices for Eaton's MVSST 2.0 platform.

September 21, 2026: ABB introduced its Infinitus DC portfolio for AI data centers.

September 2026: Exascale Labs and Compal signed a letter of intent to develop a native 800 VDC platform using solid-state transformers.

February 2026: Heron Power raised USD 140 million in a Series B funding round.

Analyst Perspective

"The move to 800 VDC won't happen in one step. Most operators will start with sidecar racks in existing halls, because that is where AI capacity is needed first. The vendors that win will be the ones whose equipment works across every phase, from today's AC sites to fully native DC facilities," said Apurva Agarwal, Senior Analyst, Polaris Market Research.

Key Market Players

The Polaris Market Research report identifies the following key companies in the 800 VDC data center power architecture market:

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Vertiv Holdings Co

Related Research: The Data Center Power Market report examines the wider power equipment market supporting AI data center expansion.

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company that publishes 5,000+ reports across 20+ industry verticals. The company provides market insights, industry forecasts, competitive analysis, and strategic research to help businesses, investors, and decision-makers understand market dynamics, assess emerging trends, and identify growth opportunities.

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