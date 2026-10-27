Machine Safety Market worth $8.78 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global machine safety market is anticipated to reach USD 8.78 billion by 2032 from USD 6.03 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Machine Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Machine Safety Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 6.03 billion

USD 6.03 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 8.78 billion

USD 8.78 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 6.4%

Machine Safety Market Trends & Insights:

The machine safety market is growing due to the rapid adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies, which increase machinery complexity and workplace risks, driving the demand for advanced systems such as safety PLCs and presence detection sensors. Stringent global regulations (e.g., IEC 61508, ISO 13849) mandate compliance in high-risk industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, further accelerating investments. Additionally, the focus on predictive analytics, worker safety, and reducing downtime through IoT-enabled solutions is propelling the market across regions, especially in Asia Pacific.

By offering, the systems segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032.

By component, the presence detection sensors segment held a 37.5% share of the machine safety market in 2025.

By implementation, the individual segment is projected to capture a 67.2% market share in 2032.

By connectivity, the wireless segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

By application, the robotics segment is likely to record the highest growth rate between 2026 and 2032.

By industry, the process segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the machine safety market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing from 2026 to 2032.

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Manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced, safety-certified systems across production lines to minimize industrial accidents and improve workplace safety. Solutions such as physical guarding, safety interlocks, emergency stop devices, and safety controller modules help protect operators from hazardous machine operations and reduce the risk of injuries. These systems can also initiate machine shutdowns when unsafe conditions are detected, helping prevent equipment damage and minimize unplanned downtime. The growing emphasis on regulatory compliance, personnel protection, and operational reliability is encouraging industries to invest in advanced machine safety solutions. Consequently, the increasing integration of safety technologies into automated manufacturing processes is supporting the demand for machine safety systems across industrial sectors.

Systems segment to account for the second-largest share of the machine safety market in 2032

By offering, the systems segment is expected to be second-largest-growing in 2032. The market is evolving as manufacturers increasingly invest in advanced safety solutions to protect personnel, machinery, and production facilities. The systems segment includes safety controllers, safety modules, safety relays, programmable safety systems, safety interlock switches, and emergency stop devices. These solutions help monitor machine operations, detect hazardous conditions, and initiate protective actions to prevent accidents and equipment damage. The growing adoption of industrial robots, collaborative robots, and automated production lines is increasing the need for integrated machine safety systems that can accommodate complex manufacturing processes. Furthermore, standards such as ISO 13849-1 and IEC 62061 provide frameworks for the design and assessment of safety-related control systems in machinery, encouraging manufacturers to adopt reliable and compliant solutions. Advancements in integrated safety controls, industrial connectivity, and diagnostic capabilities are also enabling easier system integration, improved fault detection, and more efficient maintenance.

Robotics segment to record highest CAGR in the machine safety market between 2026 and 2032

By application, the robotics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of industrial robots and collaborative robots across manufacturing facilities. Industrial robots are widely used in applications such as assembly, welding, material handling, packaging, and palletizing, where effective safety measures are essential to protect workers and equipment. The growing use of collaborative robots, which work alongside human operators, is increasing the demand for machine safety solutions such as safety sensors, safety controllers, interlocking devices, and emergency stop systems. These solutions help monitor robot movements, detect the presence of personnel in hazardous areas, and stop operations when unsafe conditions arise. Additionally, the increasing automation of manufacturing processes is creating a need for reliable safety systems that can manage machine movements and reduce the risk of workplace accidents. The growing emphasis on worker protection, operational efficiency, and safe human-robot interaction is expected to drive demand for machine safety solutions in the robotics segment during the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global machine safety industry from 2026 to 2032. The regional market includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing investments in industrial automation are driving demand for machine safety solutions across the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have well-established automotive, electronics, and industrial machinery industries, while India is witnessing growing investments in manufacturing and infrastructure. The increasing adoption of industrial robots, automated production lines, and smart manufacturing technologies is further encouraging the implementation of safety sensors, programmable safety controllers, safety interlocks, and emergency stop systems. Additionally, growing awareness of workplace safety, stricter enforcement of industrial safety regulations, and the need to minimize workplace accidents and equipment downtime are supporting market growth. Key players such as Siemens (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), and SICK AG (Germany) provide machine safety solutions to industries across the region. The combination of manufacturing expansion, automation adoption, and increasing emphasis on worker protection is expected to drive the Asia Pacific machine safety market at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the machine safety companies are Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

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