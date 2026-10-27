NASPO ValuePoint Expands to Serve the Full Public Sector, Becomes Official Cooperative of the Procurement Professionals Alliance

RFxPremier aligns with NASPO ValuePoint, uniting two trusted cooperatives under one name for state, local, and educational buyers nationwide

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / NASPO ValuePoint announced today that it is becoming the official cooperative of the Procurement Professionals Alliance (PPA), now serving as the cooperative of choice for both the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) and PPA. The move builds on NASPO ValuePoint's established commitment to public procurement excellence, now giving public buyers across all 50 states and U.S. territories a trusted source for best-value cooperative contracts.

For 35 years, NASPO ValuePoint has helped states buy smarter and save taxpayer dollars. RFxPremier launched two years ago and quickly proved something important: local governments, school districts, and higher education institutions want a true non-profit cooperative built with their needs in mind. Now that momentum joins the proven strength and reach of the NASPO ValuePoint brand.

"Our commitment to states is only getting stronger," said Lindle Hatton, CEO of NASPO. "By bringing local and education into NASPO ValuePoint, we are adding scale and giving local governments and schools a true non-profit cooperative that understands their needs, all under one trusted name."

What Stays the Same

The NASPO ValuePoint name, brand, logo, and process remain the same. States keep their dedicated team of Cooperative Portfolio Managers, and the Lead State Model continues as it works today. Existing participating addendums remain fully valid and in effect.

What's New

A separate, parallel team will now focus entirely on local government and education portfolios. That added scale strengthens the long-term sustainability of the program states already rely on. Suppliers gain one brand, one process, and a larger base of buyers to reach.

"Public entities, regardless of where they find themselves in state, local, education, or entity structure, deserve contracts they can trust, and NASPO ValuePoint has earned that trust over decades in the market," said Jared Gardner, Chief Business Development Officer of PPA. "Choosing NASPO ValuePoint as our official cooperative reflects our confidence in the breadth of its contracts and the integrity of the brand."

Today is a milestone for public procurement. Two cooperatives that share a purpose now move forward as one, with the people, contracts, and trust to serve every public buyer in the country. The next chapter is underway: one trusted name, a stronger program for the states, and a cooperative built for local governments and educational institutions nationwide. To learn more, visit www.naspovaluepoint.org.

About NASPO: NASPO is a true non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States.

NASPO is an organization that helps its members achieve success as public procurement leaders through the promotion of best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. www.naspo.org

About NASPO ValuePoint: NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts - offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO, NASPO ValuePoint, their logos, and Lead State Model are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

About the Procurement Professionals Alliance: The Procurement Professionals Alliance (PPA) is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit association dedicated to advancing the procurement profession through collaboration, education, and innovation. Launched in August 2025, PPA unites procurement professionals nationwide under the principle "Elevating the Industry. Unifying the Profession." Through its commitment to integrity, collaboration, and continuous growth, PPA empowers professionals to shape a more connected, knowledgeable, and empowered industry that honors its heritage while forging a bold future. Membership is open to all procurement professionals and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.joinppa.org.

Media Contact:

Kate Davila, Creative Accounts Director

kdavila@naspo.org

SOURCE: NASPO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/naspo-valuepoint-expands-to-serve-the-full-public-sector-becomes-official-cooperative-of-1241482