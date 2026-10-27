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ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 15:26 Uhr
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HIX AI Unveils Workspace 2.0 for Business Automation

HIX AI today announced the launch of Workspace 2.0, an update that extends HIX AI from a general-purpose AI agent to an AI business automation workspace for individual professionals and small teams.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / HIX AI today announced the launch of Workspace 2.0, an update that extends HIX AI from a general-purpose AI agent to an AI business automation workspace for individual professionals and small teams.

"AI agents can produce content, but content is not the same as finished work," said Camille Sawyer, CEO of HIX AI. "Professionals don't need another agent that hands them a draft. They need a workspace that uses their project files and instructions, plugs into the systems they already use, and delivers outputs that follow their brand guidelines. That is what HIX AI Workspace 2.0 is designed to offer."

Workspace 2.0: Where Teams and AI Work in Shared Context

Workspace 2.0 makes brand consistency part of how work is created, not a final cleanup step. Users can define brand standards by uploading brand kits containing visual identity and tone-of-voice information, and HIX AI applies them across presentations, images, videos and documents. Every output remains editable, so users can change elements without generating the asset again.

Workspace 2.0 also upgrades the upgraded project space, a dedicated environment where instructions, memory, files, skills and outputs are shared across tasks and collaborators. It allows teams of up to five to work within a single project that keeps its context over time.

HIX AI also includes connectors to the tools that run daily business, including Google and Microsoft calendars, email and cloud storage, Zoom, Notion, and social platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. These connectors allow users to sync content between HIX AI and these apps and run automated tasks such as drafting reports and publishing social posts.

Combined with scheduled tasks, HIX AI can draft weekly reports from data in connected apps, follow up on meeting action items, and publish to social channels, and use engagement data from connected social accounts as input for later content.

The Workspace 2.0 launch also adds task-specific skills to AI image and AI video agent for common marketing formats. Their purpose-built skills cover scenarios like video ads, short-form social video clips, faceless videos and brand stories, as well as posters, social posts, product ads, e-commerce visuals and infographics. Each generated asset applies the user's brand kit and can incorporate research on current platform trends.

"We built Workspace 2.0 so small teams can create content and run recurring tasks with fewer separate tools and manual steps," Sawyer added. "HIX AI Workspace 2.0 lets teams of up to five share project context, connect the apps they already use and schedule recurring work in one place."

AI Slides 2.0: Generation, Redesign, File Conversion and Custom Templates

The upgraded HIX AI Slides supports four presentation workflows:

  • Generate: Build research-backed decks from a single prompt, with updated chart types, layouts and illustrations generated to match slide content.
  • Optimize: Redesign the layout and visual styling of existing decks while preserving the original content, images and data.
  • Convert: Transform PDFs, Word documents, images and other supported file formats into editable slide presentations.
  • Custom templates: HIX AI allows for custom template uploads and applies the uploaded template's layouts, fonts and color schemes to generated decks.

"Presentations are where business decisions get made," said Sawyer. "With HIX AI Slides 2.0, teams spend more of their time on the story, not the formatting."

Workspace 2.0 and AI Slides 2.0 are both available now. For more information, visit https://hix.ai/.

About HIX AI

HIX AI is an AI agent workspace to help professionals and small teams for business automation. It combines multiple AI agents, collaborative project spaces, an extensible skill hub, and real-world app connectors in one workspace.

Media Contact

Organization: HIX AI
Contact Person Name: Camille Sawyer
Website: https://hix.ai
Email: social@hix.ai
Address: 121 KAKI BUKIT AVENUE 1, #02-00, SHUN LI INDUSTRIAL PARK
City: Singapore
Country: Singapore

SOURCE: HIX AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hix-ai-unveils-workspace-2.0-for-business-automation-1242514

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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