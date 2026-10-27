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27.10.2026 15:36 Uhr
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DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Epilepsy Market Set to Grow During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Novel Antiseizure Therapies Gain Momentum | DelveInsight

Epilepsy Market Set to Grow During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Novel Antiseizure Therapies Gain Momentum | DelveInsight

The epilepsy market is expected to grow due to an increase in disease prevalence and the expected launch of emerging therapies, including Azetukalner (XEN1101; Xenon Pharmaceuticals), ABS-1230 (Actio Biosciences), BHV-7000 (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals), Relutrigine (PRAX-562; Praxis Precision Medicines), Zorevunersen (STK-001; Stoke Therapeutics), and others during the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Epilepsy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, epilepsy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Epilepsy Market Summary

  • The total market size of epilepsy in the 7MM was around USD 10.5 billion in 2025, which is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, reaching a notable value by 2036.
  • The United States accounted for the largest epilepsy treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
  • In 2025, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy were nearly 7 million in the 7MM. These cases are projected to increase due to the aging global population, where older adults are more susceptible to conditions such as stroke, dementia, and epilepsy during the forecast period (2026-2036).
  • Leading epilepsy companies, such as Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Actio Biosciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Praxis Precision Medicines, Stoke Therapeutics, Encoded Therapeutics, Lundbeck, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Neurona Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, and others, are developing new epilepsy treatment drugs that can be available in the epilepsy market in the coming years.
  • The promising epilepsy therapies in clinical trials include Azetukalner (XEN1101), ABS-1230, BHV-7000, Relutrigine (PRAX-562), Zorevunersen (STK-001), ETX101, Bexicaserin (LP352), SPN-817, NRTX-1001, NBI-'355, and others.
  • XEN1101 is projected to be the highest revenue-generating therapy in the epilepsy market by 2036, with expected sales of approximately USD 3.9 billion, followed by STACCATO at around USD 2.4 billion.

Discover the future of the epilepsy diagnosis & treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/epilepsy-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Epilepsy Market

  • Rising Prevalence of Epilepsy: The increasing global burden of epilepsy is driving demand for effective diagnosis, treatment, and long-term disease management. Growing incidence across aging populations and underserved regions is expanding the addressable patient pool.
  • Growing Adoption of Advanced Anti-Epileptic Drugs: Increasing use of newer anti-seizure medications with improved efficacy, tolerability, and safety profiles is supporting market growth. Newer therapies are also expanding treatment options for patients who do not respond adequately to conventional drugs.
  • Advancements in Epilepsy Diagnosis and Monitoring: Technological advances in EEG, neuroimaging, wearable devices, and remote monitoring are improving seizure detection and disease characterization. Earlier and more accurate diagnosis can facilitate timely treatment initiation and personalized disease management.
  • Increasing Use of Medical Devices and Neuromodulation: Vagus nerve stimulation, responsive neurostimulation, and deep brain stimulation are gaining importance in patients with refractory epilepsy. Continued improvements in device technology and clinical outcomes are supporting their adoption.
  • Launch of Emerging Epilepsy Drugs: The dynamics of the epilepsy market are expected to change in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as Azetukalner (XEN1101; Xenon Pharmaceuticals), ABS-1230 (Actio Biosciences), BHV-7000 (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals), Relutrigine (PRAX-562; Praxis Precision Medicines), Zorevunersen (STK-001; Stoke Therapeutics), and others.

Shikha Bhardwaj, Associate Consultant of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the epilepsy pipeline shows strong potential to address treatment gaps, focusing on Kv7 potassium channel agonists, GABAA receptor agonists, CH24H inhibitors, positive allosteric modulators of GABAA receptors, and other innovative therapies.

Epilepsy Market Analysis

  • Epilepsy management primarily aims to control seizures, enhance patients' quality of life, and manage related complications, as there is currently no definitive curative treatment.
  • Established anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) include lamotrigine, sodium valproate, carbamazepine, levetiracetam, and topiramate, while more recently introduced therapies include XCOPRI, FYCOMPA, LIBERVANT, NAYZILAM, EPIDIOLEX, BRIVIACT, and SYMPAZAN.
  • These treatments target various mechanisms, including modulation of sodium channels, GABA receptors, and calcium channels, as well as inhibition of SV2A.
  • Adjunctive treatment options include cannabidiol (EPIDIOLEX) and fenfluramine (FINTEPLA).
  • The epilepsy development pipeline continues to advance, featuring several promising candidates such as XEN1101, ABS-1230, BHV-7000 (KB-3061), PRAX-562, and STACCATO (alprazolam).

Epilepsy Competitive Landscape

Some of the epilepsy drugs under development include Azetukalner (XEN1101; Xenon Pharmaceuticals), ABS-1230 (Actio Biosciences), BHV-7000 (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals), Relutrigine (PRAX-562; Praxis Precision Medicines), Zorevunersen (STK-001; Stoke Therapeutics), ETX101 (Encoded Therapeutics), Bexicaserin (LP352; Lundbeck), SPN-817 (Supernus Pharmaceuticals), NRTX-1001 (Neurona Therapeutics), NBI-'355 (Neurocrine Biosciences), and others.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals' Azetukalner (XEN1101) is a novel, potent, and selective orally administered KCNQ2/3 (Kv7.2/7.3) potassium channel opener being developed for the treatment of epilepsy, including focal onset seizures and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures (PGTCS). As a neuronal Kv7 voltage-gated potassium channel opener, it is designed to stabilize neuronal activity, regulate action potential burst firing, and reduce neuronal hyperexcitability associated with seizures.

Actio Biosciences' ABS-1230 is an anticipated first-in-class, orally administered, selective small-molecule KCNT1 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of KCNT1-related epilepsy. In preclinical studies, ABS-1230 demonstrated inhibitory activity against all tested pathogenic KCNT1 mutations, supporting its potential to address a broad population of patients with KCNT1-related epilepsy. The therapy may also offer the convenience of oral, at-home treatment. The initial Phase Ia study is being conducted under a U.S. FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application, with Ethics Committee approval for the study in Australia. ABS-1230 has received U.S. FDA Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD), and Orphan Drug (ODD) designations.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals' BHV-7000 is a potent and selective KCNQ2 potassium channel activator under development for epilepsy and other neurological disorders. By modulating neuronal excitability, it is designed to address the underlying mechanisms contributing to seizure activity. Currently being evaluated in Phase II/III clinical trials, BHV-7000 has demonstrated potential as a well-tolerated treatment option for patients with refractory epilepsy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the epilepsy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the epilepsy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the new epilepsy drugs 2026 @ Epilepsy Drugs

Recent Developments in the Epilepsy Market

  • In May 2026, Actio Biosciences announced the initiation of the KYRON Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of ABS-1230 for the treatment of KCNT1-related epilepsy, a rare, severe, and often fatal pediatric developmental epileptic encephalopathy. ABS-1230 is designed to be a potent and selective orally available small molecule KCNT1 inhibitor that addresses the underlying genetic mechanism of disease.
  • In March 2026, Xenon Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline results from the Phase III X-TOLE2 study of azetukalner in focal onset seizures (FOS). Azetukalner is a novel, potent, KV7 potassium channel opener currently in clinical development for epilepsy and depression.

Epilepsy Epidemiology Segmentation

The epilepsy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current epilepsy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The US had the highest cases of epilepsy, of which nearly 67% of the cases were focal epileptic seizures, 31% were generalized epileptic seizures, while 2% of the cases were other determined or undetermined epileptic seizures.

The epilepsy treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

  • Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy
  • Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy
  • Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy Based on Seizure Type
  • Diagnosed Cases of Other Types of Epilepsies and Associated Diseases

Epilepsy Market Report Metrics

Details

Study Period

2022-2036

Coverage

7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Epilepsy Market Size in 2025

USD 10.5 Billion

Key Epilepsy Companies

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Actio Biosciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Praxis Precision Medicines, Stoke Therapeutics, Encoded Therapeutics, Lundbeck, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Neurona Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Neurelis, Novartis, UCB, and others

Key Epilepsy Therapies

Azetukalner (XEN1101), ABS-1230, BHV-7000, Relutrigine (PRAX-562), Zorevunersen (STK-001), ETX101, Bexicaserin (LP352), SPN-817, NRTX-1001, NBI-'355, VALTOCO, AFINITOR DISPERZ, BRIVIACT, and others

Scope of the Epilepsy Market Report

  • Epilepsy Patient Population Forecast
  • Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Size
  • Epilepsy Pipeline Analysis
  • Epilepsy Market Size and Trends
  • Epilepsy Market Opportunity
  • Epilepsy Market Unmet Needs
  • KOL's Views on Epilepsy
  • Epilepsy Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the anti-epilepsy drugs market @ Epilepsy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1

Epilepsy Market Key Insights

2

Epilepsy Market Report Introduction

3

Executive Summary of Epilepsy

4

Key Events of Epilepsy

5

Epilepsy Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6

Epilepsy Market Overview at a Glance

6.1

Clinical Landscape Analysis (by Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type)

6.2

Market Share (%) Distribution of Epilepsy by Therapies in 2025

6.3

Market Share (%) Distribution of Epilepsy by Therapies in 2036

7

Disease Background and Overview of Epilepsy

7.1

Introduction

7.2

Signs and Symptoms

7.3

Causes

7.4

Diagnosis

8

Treatment and Management

9

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Epilepsy in the 7MM

9.1

Key Findings

9.2

Assumptions and Rationale

9.3

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy in the 7MM

9.4

The United States

9.4.1

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy in the US

9.4.2

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy in the US

9.4.3

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy Based on Seizure Type in the US

9.4.4

Diagnosed Cases of Other Types of Epilepsies and Associated Diseases in the US

9.5

EU4 and the UK

9.6

Japan

10

Patient Journey of Epilepsy

11

Marketed Therapies of Epilepsy

11.1

Marketed Competitive Landscape of Epilepsy

11.2

VALTOCO: Neurelis

11.2.1

Product Description

11.2.2

Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3

Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4

Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5

Clinical Development

11.2.5.1

Clinical Trials Information

11.2.6

Safety and Efficacy

11.2.7

Analyst Views

11.3

Everolimus (AFINITOR DISPERZ): Novartis

List to be continued in the report…

12

Emerging Therapies of Epilepsy

12.1

Emerging Competitive Landscape of Epilepsy

12.2

Azetukalner (XEN1101): Xenon Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1

Product Description

12.2.2

Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3

Clinical Development

12.2.3.1

Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4

Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5

Analyst Views

12.3

ABS-1230: Actio Biosciences

12.4

BHV-7000: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

List to be continued in the report…

13

Epilepsy Market: 7MM Analysis

13.1

Key Findings

13.2

Key Epilepsy Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3

Epilepsy Market Outlook

13.4

Conjoint Analysis

13.5

Total Market Size of Epilepsy in the 7MM

13.6

Total Market Size of Epilepsy by Therapies in the 7MM

13.7

The United States Epilepsy Market Size

13.7.1

Total Market Size of Epilepsy in the United States

13.7.2

Market Size of Epilepsy by Therapies in the United States

13.8

EU4 and the UK Epilepsy Market Size

13.9

Japan Epilepsy Market Size

14

KOL Views of Epilepsy

15

SWOT Analysis of Epilepsy

16

Unmet Needs of Epilepsy

17

Market Access and Reimbursement of Epilepsy

17.1

The United States

17.2

In EU4 and the UK

17.3

Japan

17.4

Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5

Market Access and Reimbursement of Epilepsy

18

Bibliography

19

Epilepsy Market Report Methodology

Types of Epilepsy

DelveInsight possesses extensive expertise in the neurological disorders market, supported by a dedicated and experienced team specializing in this therapeutic area. The company has recently published a series of epidemiology-based market reports covering various forms of epilepsy, including Partial Epilepsy, Chronic Focal Epilepsy, Drug-Resistant Epilepsy, Dravet Syndrome, and others. These reports provide an in-depth assessment of the current treatment landscape, emerging therapies, individual treatment market shares, and historical and forecasted market sizes from 2022 to 2036 across the 7MM, comprising the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Partial Epilepsy Market

Partial Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key partial epilepsy companies including Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Chronic Focal Epilepsy Market

Chronic Focal Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key chronic focal epilepsy companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, UCB Pharma, Eisai, Medtronic, and others.

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market

Drug-resistant Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key drug-resistant epilepsy companies, including Neurona Therapeutics, IAMA Therapeutics, Bright Minds Bio, and others.

Dravet Syndrome Market

Dravet Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Dravet syndrome companies, including Biocodex, GW Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix, Ovid Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+14699457679
www.delveinsight.com

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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