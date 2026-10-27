Axora Medical Launches HERizon RD5 Resecting Device, the First 5Fr. Battery-Powered Device in the U.S. for Removing Uterine Polyps

The single-use handheld device lets physicians move from diagnosis to treatment in the same visit, in the office or the OR.

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Axora Medical, Inc. today announced the U.S. launch of the HERizon RD5 Resecting Device. It is a single-use, battery-powered, handheld device for removing tissue such as endometrial polyps. At 5Fr. (1.65mm), HERizon RD5 has the smallest outer diameter of any powered hysteroscopic tissue resection device on the U.S. market.¹

Abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) often means a patient has one visit to find the cause and another to treat it. HERizon RD5 is designed to support AUB care that follows directly from the diagnosis. It fits any 5Fr. or larger hysteroscope, so physicians can go from evaluation straight into treatment during the same procedure. It works in the office or the OR, so patients can be treated where they are.

"HERizon RD5 represents an important addition to our growing portfolio of solutions for diagnosis-driven abnormal uterine bleeding care," said Darin Hammers, President and CEO, Axora Medical. "By combining a small 5Fr. profile with a handheld, battery-powered design, we are giving physicians another option to move from visualization to treatment within a workflow designed for both the office and the OR."

Key features of HERizon RD5 include:

Battery-powered: No external console or wall outlet is needed. In addition, the battery has been tested for 10 minutes of continuous use.

No external console or wall outlet is needed. In addition, the battery has been tested for 5Fr. profile: At 1.65mm outer diameter, it is currently the smallest of any powered tissue resection device.¹ It works with any 5Fr. or larger hysteroscope.

At 1.65mm outer diameter, it is currently the smallest of any powered tissue resection device.¹ It works with any 5Fr. or larger hysteroscope. Office or OR: A single-use handheld design for use in multiple sites of service.

A single-use handheld design for use in multiple sites of service. Bi-directional rotating mechanical blade: It has a 5mm cutting window and a 36.3cm distal length.

HERizon RD5 joins the HERizon family of solutions for diagnosis-driven AUB care. That family includes the HERizon Vista ViewPoint Endoscopic Video Image Processor and the HERizon Vista Single-Use Hysteroscopes. It also builds on Axora Medical's Resectr manual resecting device.

"Being able to see pathology is an important first step. The next question is what physicians can do once they identify it," said Soheil A-Hanjani MD, FACOG, FACS, Hanjani Ob/Gyn, Brockton, Massachusetts. "HERizon RD5 was designed to help bridge that gap with a compact device that fits into the hysteroscopic workflow and gives physicians a practical way to act on what they see."

About Axora Medical, Inc.

Axora Medical is a gynecologic medical device company with a mission to care for women by providing exceptional gynecologic products our customers trust and patients deserve. We work with gynecologic care teams to help streamline the diagnosis and treatment of AUB and other uterine conditions, helping clinicians deliver the right care in the right setting with confidence. Learn more about our solutions at axoramedical.com.

Intended Use: The HERizon RD5 Resecting Device is intended for intrauterine use by physicians trained in hysteroscopy to resect and remove tissue such as endometrial polyps.

CAUTION: US Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. The physician using the system must be trained in hysteroscopy. For indications and a complete list of contraindications, potential adverse events, warnings and precautions, visit www.axoramedical.com/safety. Results and patient experience may vary.

¹Based on a review of commercially available powered hysteroscopic tissue resection devices in the U.S. as of August 20, 2026. Comparison based on published manufacturer specifications for device outer diameter.

HERizon and HERizon RD5 are registered trademarks of Axora Medical, Inc. Resectr is a trademark of Axora Medical, Inc.

Contact:

Axora Medical, Inc.

Kevin Tracey

info@axoramedical.com

855-646-7874

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SOURCE: Axora Medical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/axora-medical-launches-herizon-rd5r-resecting-device-the-first-5fr.-b-1241624