Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Goldy Hyder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council of Canada (the "Business Council"), joined Peter Conroy, Chief Executive Officer, Global Insights (TMX Datalinx, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi), to open the market in celebration of the Business Council's 50th anniversary.





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For five decades, the Business Council has brought together chief executives and entrepreneurs from Canada's leading companies across every region and sector to strengthen the economy and improve the quality of life for all Canadians.

The market open ceremony recognizes the Business Council's enduring commitment to Canadian capital markets and highlights the vital role business leaders play in driving investment, innovation, job creation, and long-term prosperity.

The Business Council's member companies employ more than two million Canadians, contribute the largest share of federal corporate taxes, and account for most of Canada's exports, corporate philanthropy, and private-sector R&D investments. Through supply chain partnerships, service contracts, and mentorship programs, these companies also support hundreds of thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs in communities of all sizes, in every part of the country.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321153