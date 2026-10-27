Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Anchored, a faith-based wellness app for Christian men, is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app is free to download.

Image: Anchored App

The app was created by Roy Williams, founder and developer of Anchored. Williams designed and engineered the entire app himself after watching men struggle privately to break unwanted habits through willpower alone.

Anchored takes a practical approach to habit breaking. It gives users a simple daily structure, a way to track honest progress, and private support from someone they trust.

The app includes four core features:

The Daily Plan gives users a few simple steps each day, so change feels achievable instead of overwhelming.

Urge Check-In is designed for the moment of temptation. It gives men a way to pause and respond instead of acting on impulse.

Freedom Date tracks real days moving forward. A hard day does not erase the progress that came before it.

The Ally System lets users invite one trusted person for support, with full control over what is shared.

Image: Anchored App Icon

Image: Anchored App, Home Screen

Williams said the idea came from seeing men try to make lasting changes without the structure or support they needed.

"I watched men try to change through sheer willpower and quietly give up when it did not work. What was missing was not motivation. It was structure, a way to track real progress, and support that does not disappear the moment things get hard. That is what Anchored is built to provide," added Williams.

Anchored is built around the idea that lasting change can involve more than willpower. The app gives men a private place to build daily habits, respond to difficult moments, track their progress, and stay connected to the faith and people who support them.

Anchored. Built to help men stay steadfast in the fight for freedom. Free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at remainanchored.com.

About Anchored

Anchored is a faith-based wellness app designed for Christian men who want to break unwanted habits and build daily structure. The app focuses on practical steps, honest progress tracking, and private support.

Anchored is published by RW Digital Ventures LLC. The app was designed and developed by founder Roy Williams. It is available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at remainanchored.com.

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