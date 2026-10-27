DistillerSR Inc.: DistillerSR Launches Smart Chat, an AI Chat Interface Built Into Its Evidence Platform

Talk to Your Evidence. Trust the Answer.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / DistillerSR Inc. , the pioneer and market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation and evidence management, today announced the launch of Smart Chat. Smart Chat brings DistillerSR's Agentic AI capabilities in-platform. Since September 2025, DistillerSR Agentic AI has eliminated evidence silos at customer organizations by connecting Large Language Models to a repository of expertly validated literature evidence. Smart Chat now makes that same capability available natively within DistillerSR's secure platform.

"While researchers recognize the power of generative AI, many life sciences organizations cannot risk connecting external LLMs to their sensitive research data," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO of DistillerSR. "Smart Chat removes that barrier. It is built directly into the platform teams already use, works exclusively with their own DistillerSR projects, and is included with every version of DistillerSR."

Smart Chat works only with the data in a customer's DistillerSR projects and cannot access the open web or external sources, which dramatically reduces the risk of hallucination and keeps every answer tied to the organization's own validated evidence. Customer data is never used to train AI models, and Smart Chat respects copyright obligations. Every action is governed by DistillerSR's existing roles and permissions system and is fully auditable.

With Smart Chat, users can:

Interrogate their data: ask questions, summarize findings and compare extracted data across projects.

ask questions, summarize findings and compare extracted data across projects. Draft reports and other outputs: generate summaries of findings, regulatory submission sections, tables and formatted content for their experts to review and finalize.

generate summaries of findings, regulatory submission sections, tables and formatted content for their experts to review and finalize. Configure protocols and workflows: build and edit forms, add questions across many projects, and manage reference metadata and labels.

Smart Chat is a powerful alternative to DistillerSR's comprehensive Model Context Protocol (MCP) interface for organizations that lack the IT support or permissions to connect. Smart Chat needs no integration, no separate LLM license and no setup.

Smart Chat is available now and included with all versions of DistillerSR. With Smart Screening and Smart Evidence Extraction (SEE), teams can screen and extract their evidence, and now converse with it, with experts in the loop at every step.

About DistillerSR

DistillerSR is the pioneer and market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation and evidence management. Today, 80% of the top pharmaceutical and medical device companies trust DistillerSR to securely produce transparent, audit-ready and regulatory-compliant literature reviews. The DistillerSR platform and modular ecosystem let customers securely automate the management and analysis of evidence-based research: faster, more accurately, more transparently and at scale.

For more information, visit www.distillersr.com .

DistillerSR Inc. Media Contact: Vivian MacAdden, vivian.macadden@distillersr.com

SOURCE: DistillerSR Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/distillersr-launches-smart-chat-an-ai-chat-interface-built-into-its-e-1242533