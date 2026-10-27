Bangladesh is renegotiating PPAs with solar developers that signed high tariffs years ago but never built their plants, prompting investor warnings about contract risk. A government committee formed in April has already held talks with several project owners and is scheduled to meet two more on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, with the aim of lowering tariffs agreed when project and equipment costs were higher. The projects were approved under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act, 2010, during the previous government's tenure. Most were approved on the basis of ...

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