Fios Genomics bioinformatics team and services move to Excelra

Edinburgh-based team joins Excelra's scientific consulting group, strengthening its omics analytics expertise and presence in the UK and Europe

EDINBURGH, Scotland and HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a global scientific informatics company, today announced that the bioinformatics services of Fios Genomics Ltd, and the team behind them, have moved to Excelra with effect from 20 October 2026.

Fios Genomics, based in Edinburgh, has spent nearly two decades turning complex omics data into impactful insights for pharma, biotech, and other life science researchers, with particular depth in multi-omics study analysis. The team joins Excelra's wider scientific consulting group and will continue to serve Fios clients with the same scientists and the same platform.

"This is about continuity and making a larger impact for our clients," said Sarah Lynagh, CEO of Fios Genomics. "Fios has always been defined by the quality of its science and the care we take with each study. Excelra shares those values and brings the wider data science and scientific informatics capability to do more for the researchers we work with."

"Fios is known for rigorous, study-level analysis delivered quickly and explained clearly, exactly what researchers need when a dataset lands," said Jannick Bendtsen, Vice President - Bioinformatics, Excelra. "That way of working fits naturally with our focus on integrative multi-omics, translational insight, and scientific AI. The team now has Excelra's data assets, AI engineering, and a far larger pool of domain specialists behind it."

"Fios has built a team of bioinformaticians that clients trust with their hardest questions, and we are delighted to welcome them to Excelra," said Anandbir Singh Brar, CEO of Excelra. "Omics data keeps growing, but the questions don't change: which target? which indication? which patients? Pairing Fios' scientific depth with our own bioinformatics, data, and AI-native engineering means we can answer those questions even faster and with more confidence."

Fios clients can reach the team at team.fiosgenomics@excelra.com

About Excelra

Excelra engineers trust into AI-driven R&D, combining AI-ready data and platforms, including GOSTAR, connected lab informatics, and multi-omics expertise to turn R&D complexity into decisions you can defend. Science led. Data driven. Outcomes focused.

About Fios Genomics

Founded in 2008 as a University of Edinburgh spin-out, Fios Genomics has delivered bioinformatics analysis and biological interpretation across genomics, transcriptomics and multi-omics studies to pharma, biotech, and life science researchers worldwide.

Contact

Prashant Sharma

contact@excelra.com

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