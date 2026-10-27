HABANOS, S.A. UNVEILED A WORLD PREMIERE: THE QUAI D'ORSAY CONCORDIA EDICIÓN LIMITADA 2026

The Belle Époque comes to Las Ventas: Quai D'Orsay celebrates La Nuit D'Orsay

More than 400 guests gathered at Las Ventas to celebrate La Nuit D'Orsay, an evening that marked the international unveiling of the brand's second Limited Edition.

The second Limited Edition in the brand's history introduces a new vitola, combining a distinctive format with a balanced flavour profile. Crafted using the brand's mild-strength blend and benefiting from the additional ageing that characterises the Limited Editions, it offers a refined and unique expression of the brand's craftsmanship.

HAVANA, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. unveiled the Quai D'Orsay Concordia Edición Limitada 2026, marking the second Limited Edition in the history of Quai D'Orsay, a brand established in 1974 and synonymous with French culture and elegance.

Concordia introduces a vitola with dimensions never before seen in the Quai D'Orsay portfolio. In keeping with the Habanos Limited Editions tradition, its wrapper, binder and filler leaves undergo an additional ageing process of at least two years. The wrapper also benefits from an extended fermentation process, deepening its colour and imparting an oily texture. The result is a distinctive appearance that sets Concordia apart from the lighter tones traditionally associated with Quai D'Orsay.

Quai D'Orsay Concordia Edición Limitada 2026: A new and refined expression of the brand

Named in honour of the Place de la Concorde in Paris, Concordia pays tribute to Quai D'Orsay's longstanding connection with France. Established at the initiative of Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, then France's Minister of Finance, the brand was conceived as a refined diplomatic gift, created to complement the country's portfolio of luxury products.

Concordia is presented in the Preciosos factory name, measuring 145 mm in length with a 50 ring gauge. Introduced to the Quai D'Orsay portfolio for the first time, this distinctive format offers a fresh expression of the brand's signature elegance.

In keeping with Habanos' Limited Edition tradition, the wrapper, binder and filler leaves undergo an additional ageing process of at least two years. The wrapper also benefits from extended fermentation, resulting in a deeper, darker colour and a distinctive oily texture. This richer appearance contrasts with the lighter shades traditionally associated with Quai D'Orsay and reflects a defining characteristic of Habanos' Limited Edition releases.

"Totally Handmade with Long Filler", (Totalmente a Mano) using leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* region of Pinar del Río*, Cuba*, Concordia preserves the medium strength and balanced flavour profile that define the Quai D'Orsay brand. It marks the second Limited Edition in the brand's history, following the Quai D'Orsay Senadores Limited Edition 2019.

Concordia is presented in a specially designed box containing 20 cigars. Each cigar features the brand's primary band, complemented by an exclusive 2026 Limited Edition band and an additional foot band, underscoring the distinctive character of this release.

The Presentation of Quai D'Orsay Concordia in Madrid

The world premiere took place on 24 October in Madrid, during La Nuit D'Orsay, held at the iconic Las Ventas bullring. Organised by Club Pasión Habanos, the event welcomed more than 400 guests, transforming the historic venue into an immersive setting inspired by the Parisian Belle Époque. A celebration of elegance and refinement, the evening brought together gastronomy, music and Habanos, paying tribute to Quai D'Orsay's enduring connection with French culture and heritage.

The evening began with an aperitif served beneath the interior arches and portals of the bullring, featuring a curated selection of premium drinks and delicacies. Highlights included EPC Champagne paired with Antonius caviar, a French-inspired cocktail crafted with Marcillac Armagnac, jamón ibérico from Casa 959, premium beers from Mahou, wines from Ximénez-Spínola, Marinero vermouth and Harvey's Bristol Cream. Dinner was served beneath a specially decorated marquee in the bullring arena, with a menu featuring tributes to classic French cuisine. The experience continued with pairings of Habanos and premium spirits, including The Dalmore, Havana Club Unión and Ximénez-Spínola, complemented by speciality coffees from Dromedario.

Music accompanied every stage of the evening. Jazz performed by Pianobar, from the iconic Madrid venue Toni 2, set the tone for dinner before the stage welcomed singer Soraya Arnelas. Opening with "La Vie en Rose" before moving into "Fumando Eepero", her performance continued with a repertoire of hits spanning the decades, from 1974, the year Quai D'Orsay was founded, through the defining anthems of the 1980s and 1990s. The performance brought the evening to a lively crescendo, transforming the bullring arena into a dance floor.

Juan Girón, Communications Director at Tabacalera, said: "Today, we have the privilege of attending the global launch of the Limited Edition Concordia. With a ring gauge of 50 and a length of 145 mm, it is a cigar of incredible proportions. It is visually stunning, which is why its vitola de galera is, quite fittingly, called 'Preciosos'."

"The filler, wrapper and binder have all been aged for at least two years, allowing the blend to reach its full potential. It is a smooth cigar, but not overly so, presented in boxes of 20, featuring subtle notes reminiscent of cedar and toasted hazelnut. As for the rest… discover it for yourselves!"

Product details:

Brand: Quai D'Orsay

Quai D'Orsay Commercial name: Quai D'Orsay Concordia Edición Limitada 2026

Quai D'Orsay Concordia Edición Limitada 2026 Factory name: Preciosos

Preciosos Dimensions: 50 x 145 mm in length

50 x 145 mm in length Strength: Light

Light Format: Parejo (straight-sided)

Parejo (straight-sided) Presentation: Special packaging of 20 units

Tasting notes:

Before lighting, the Quai d'Orsay Concordia Edición Limitada offers notes reminiscent of cedar and toasted hazelnut. Once lit, subtle notes of cocoa emerge, accompanied by a delicate floral nuance.

The first third delivers a creamy, dense smoke with a gentle sweetness and hints of nuts. In the second third, woody notes and a subtle touch of citrus complement the mild strength of this Habano. The final third develops notes of leather and dark chocolate, accompanied by a compact, light-coloured ash. Its extended aging adds depth, resulting in an elegant and sophisticated tasting experience.

Duration: 45-50 minutes

*P.A.O. (Protected Appellations of Origin)

Recommended retail price:

€914 (box of 20)

About Habanos, S.A.

Corporación Habanos, S.A. is the world leader in the commercialization of premium cigars, both in Cuba and across the globe. It operates through an exclusive distribution network spanning five continents and more than 130 territories. For more information, please visit www.habanos.com

Habanos, S.A. markets 27 premium brands - all crafted "Totally by Hand" (*Totalmente a Mano*) - including notable names such as Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey, H. Upmann, and Trinidad. These brands are protected under the Protected Designation of Origin (P.D.O.) * HABANOS.

Habanos cigars have been crafted "Totally by Hand" for over 500 years, serving as a global benchmark ever since.

(P.D.O.) * Protected Designations of Origin

For more information about Habanos, S.A.:

www.habanos.com

https://www.instagram.com/habanos_oficial/

https://twitter.com/Habanos_Oficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstGLy96wdZG7eCM4855_DA

https://www.linkedin.com/company/habanos-sa/

https://open.spotify.com/user/habanosmusic

Notes for editors

High-resolution product images: HERE

High-resolution photographs of the launch event: HERE

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