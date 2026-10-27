

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), with the companies collaborating across processors, graphics chips, networking, systems and software for artificial intelligence infrastructure.



AMD said its Helios rackscale solutions are running at Meta, while AMD EPYC processors support the computing environments behind Meta's Muse AI agent.



The company said Meta has deployed millions of AMD EPYC processors across multiple generations and is using AMD Instinct graphics processors in production for AI training, ranking and recommendation workloads.



AMD said the companies are also collaborating on future generations of processors and graphics chips, including AMD's Verano CPUs and MI500-series GPUs.



The chipmaker said its technologies provide day-0 support for Meta models including Muse Spark Open and Muse Glimmer.



Separately, AMD said it would invest $1 billion in Meta's equity offering.



Shares of AMD rose 3.77% to $551.32 in Nasdaq trading.



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