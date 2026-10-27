Impact Capital Holdings Berhad Launches IPO Prospectus

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Impact Capital Holdings Berhad ("Impact Capital" or the "Group"), which is principally involved in the integration of information and communications technology ("ICT") equipment and systems for critical infrastructure, supply of ICT hardware and software, and provision of ICT and other services, today officially launched its Prospectus in conjunction with its proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left): Mr. Winston Chai Fung Chun, Managing Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad; Datuk Amar Professor Dr. Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Premier of Sarawak; Mr. Lee Yo-Hunn, Chief Executive Officer of Public Investment Bank Berhad.

With an operating track record of approximately 21 years through its operating subsidiaries, Impact Capital has built capabilities in the integration of ICT equipment and systems across telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise networks, data centres, security systems and digital twin. The Group also supplies ICT hardware and software and provides ICT-related services, including maintenance and support services, information technology service management implementation and managed network services.

In line with its efforts to enhance its technology capabilities, Impact Capital is expanding into Digital Twin solutions, which create virtual representations of physical assets, infrastructure and systems to enable real-time monitoring, simulation and operational optimisation. The Group also intends to incorporate Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and data-driven capabilities into its solutions to support predictive analytics, more efficient asset management and informed decision-making. These technologies offer potential applications across smart cities, utilities, telecommunications infrastructure and other critical infrastructure sectors, positioning Impact Capital to pursue opportunities in more advanced and intelligent ICT integration solutions.

Impact Capital's IPO comprises a Public Issue of 96.69 million new ordinary shares and an offer for sale of 28.62 million existing shares. The Group is expected to raise RM21.27 million through the Public Issue at an IPO price of RM0.22 per share. The proceeds raised from the Public Issue will be utilised as follows:

RM4.67 million for expansion of offices, including a new Klang Valley office which will house the Group's Digital Innovation and Solutions Centre ("DISC"), relocation into larger offices in Bintulu and Kota Kinabalu, and establishment of a new office in Johor Bahru;

for expansion of offices, including a new Klang Valley office which will house the Group's Digital Innovation and Solutions Centre ("DISC"), relocation into larger offices in Bintulu and Kota Kinabalu, and establishment of a new office in Johor Bahru; RM4.53 million for expansion of workforce and business development initiatives;

for expansion of workforce and business development initiatives; RM2.10 million for enhancement of technology capabilities;

for enhancement of technology capabilities; RM5.17 million for working capital requirements; and

for working capital requirements; and RM4.80 million for estimated listing expenses.

Mr. Winston Chai Fung Chun, Managing Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad shared, "The launch of our Prospectus represents another important milestone as we progress towards becoming a public listed company and enter our next phase of growth. Over the past two decades, we have developed our technical capabilities and experience in delivering ICT infrastructure and systems integration solutions that support the evolving requirements of critical infrastructure and enterprise customers."

He further added, "The IPO will provide us with additional financial resources to expand our operational footprint, deepen our technical capabilities and build a larger talent base. We also intend to establish the DISC as a platform for solution demonstration, customer engagement and in-house technical validation. We will also increase our design and development activities, incorporating foundational data and AI software into our solutions to enhance their capabilities and deliver greater value to our customers."

Mr. Lee Yo-Hunn, Chief Executive Officer of Public Investment Bank Berhad commented, "As the Impact Capital Group expands its operational presence and technological capabilities, we have no doubt that the Group will not only be competitive, but will be at the cutting edge of ICT solutions in Malaysia. We believe the Group's capabilities and growth ambitions presents a compelling investment opportunity for investors."

As the Group expands its operational presence and technology capabilities, we believe it is well-positioned to participate in the opportunities arising from Malaysia's ongoing digital transformation. Public Investment Bank is delighted to be part of Impact Capital's IPO journey to be listed on the ACE Market, and believe the IPO presents a compelling investment opportunity for investors."

According to the Independent Market Research Report by Vital Factor Consulting Sdn. Bhd., revenue of Malaysia's information and communication services industry reached RM189.5 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% between 2023 and 2025. Malaysia's digital economy also accounted for 23.4% of the country's GDP in 2024, reflecting the growing role of digital infrastructure and services in the economy.

Applications for the Public Issue open on 27 October 2026 and will close on 6 November 2026. Impact Capital is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 24 November 2026.

Upon listing, the Group is expected to have a market capitalisation of RM105.6 million, based on the IPO price of RM0.22 per share and an enlarged issued share capital of 480,000,000 shares.

Public Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent for this IPO.

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ABOUT IMPACT CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Impact Capital Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Impact Business Solutions Sdn. Bhd., Impact Energy Solutions Sdn. Bhd. and Voculus Sdn Bhd, the Group is principally involved in the integration of information and communications technology ("ICT") equipment and systems for critical infrastructure including enterprise networks, data centres, security systems and digital twin, supply of ICT hardware and software, provision of ICT and other services such as ICT maintenance and support services, information technology service management implementation and managed network services.

For more information, visit https://www.impact.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Impact Capital Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/impact-capital-holdings-berhad-launches-ipo-prospectus-1242544