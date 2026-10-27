Fluke Corporation: Fluke Takes Decades of Engineering Excellence to New Heights in Near-Space Challenge

Fluke Takes Decades of Engineering Excellence to New Heights in Near-Space Challenge

Everett, Washington, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly 80 years, Fluke has helped shape the safety and reliability standards that guide the global test and measurement industry, while setting even more demanding requirements for its own products. This approach reflects a deeply embedded engineering culture built on a simple belief: earning customer trust means going beyond what is required.

Fluke put that commitment to the ultimate test, sending its 87V MAX digital multimeter 20 miles (32,000 metres) above Earth, where it encountered temperatures near -76°F (-60°C) and atmospheric pressure of just 0.87 kPa, less than 1% of that at sea level. After returning from conditions far beyond its specified operating environment, the instrument was taken to Fluke's calibration facility in Norwich, United Kingdom, for a comprehensive assessment of its performance and condition.

From voltage, current and resistance measurements to instrument repeatability, the 87V MAX passed every performance verification test, followed by a detailed internal inspection for potential damage or degradation.

Parker Burke, President of Fluke Corporation, said: "Every manufacturer claims their tools are tough. What matters is the engineering behind that claim. For generations, Fluke engineers have taken pride in exceeding expectations, often in ways customers never see. The near-space challenge brings that commitment into the spotlight, demonstrating the lengths we go to in testing the tools our customers depend on. We've always believed in giving customers a little more than they paid for, not just in performance, but in the confidence that comes with it. That's how trust is earned. And how we will continue to earn it."

For the professionals who rely on Fluke tools, safety is more than a Standard. It can mean the difference between life and death. Jeff Gust, Chief Metrologist at Fluke Corporation, said: "One customer described Fluke as their 'insurance policy'. That responsibility drives Fluke to go beyond industry standards, subjecting its products to more demanding tests because the ultimate measure of trust is the confidence customers have to do their jobs safely and return home at the end of each day."

That responsibility is reflected in the standards Fluke sets for itself. Its engineers help develop international safety requirements, including IEC 61010, but don't consider meeting them the finish line. Where an applicable standard requires an 8,000-volt electrical impulse test, Fluke tests CAT-rated equipment to 12,000 volts. And as professionals increasingly work at higher elevations, Fluke has raised its internal altitude requirements from 6,500 feet to 10,000 feet (2,000 to 3,000 metres).

Behind each decision is the same conviction: customers should be able to rely on their instruments wherever their work takes them, and Fluke's engineering must continue to meet those evolving demands.

Gust concluded, "In addition to being safe, Fluke builds products that customers can rely on to perform from the heights of near space to the harshest environments on earth. Whether they're working on an offshore platform, at extreme heights or in remote locations, equipment failure is not an option. It's a responsibility we take enormous pride in. Before a product carries the Fluke name, we go beyond the required tests to understand its limits and give customers greater confidence in its performance. The near-space challenge makes that commitment visible, but it's something our engineers put into practice every day."

The Ultimate Test, By the Numbers

20 miles (32,000 metres): More than three and a half times the height of Mount Everest.

-60°C (-76°F): Temperatures comparable to an average winter day at the South Pole.

0.87 kPa: Atmospheric pressure less than 1% of that at sea level, approaching conditions found on the surface of Mars.

49 minutes: A controlled descent back towards Earth, reaching speeds above 110 km/h (70 mph).

100% pass rate: Every post-flight performance verification test passed, including voltage, current, resistance and instrument repeatability checks.

To watch the 87V MAX's ascent to20 miles (32,000 metres) and return to Earth, and to learn more about Fluke's commitment to reliability, safety and product quality, please visit Fluke | The Ultimate Test: 87V MAX in Near Space.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measurement and condition monitoring. Fluke customers include technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers and metrologists who install, troubleshoot and maintain industrial, electrical and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

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FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit www.fluke.com.

Media Contacts:

Dave Smith

Fluke Corporation

dave.smith@fluke.com

Olivia Kline

Fluke Corporation

olivia.kline@fluke.com

Q: Why did Fluke send a multimeter 20 miles (32,000 metres) above Earth?

A: The challenge was designed to demonstrate the culture of reliability that exists throughout Fluke. For decades, Fluke has tested products beyond requirements, engineered for demanding environments and focused on earning customer trust through proven performance. The space flight made that commitment visible in a dramatic and memorable way.

Q: What does this challenge say about Fluke as a company?

A: Reliability is part of Fluke's identity. Long before a product reaches a customer, it undergoes extensive testing and validation designed to build confidence in its long-term performance. The challenge reflects a broader company culture that focuses on exceeding expectations rather than simply meeting minimum requirements.

Q: How does this relate to Fluke customers' everyday work?

A: Most customers will never work near the edge of Earth's atmosphere, but many work in environments where dependable tools are essential. Whether on an offshore platform, in a manufacturing plant, on utility infrastructure or at a remote jobsite, professionals rely on tools that perform when failure is not an option. The challenge demonstrates the durability and reliability those customers expect from Fluke products.

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Fluke Takes Decades of Engineering Excellence to New Heights in Near-Space Challenge

Fluke Takes Decades of Engineering Excellence to New Heights in Near-Space Challenge

Dave Smith Fluke Corporation dave.smith@fluke.com