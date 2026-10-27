A 300 MW solar project has been switched on in Algeria. According to a social media post published by the country's Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energy, the El Oued Foullia solar energy station, located in the El Oued province, is Algeria's largest operational solar project to date. The project is owned by Sonelgaz, Algeria's state-owned electricity and gas utility. Open-access platform GEM lists China State Construction Engineering Corporation as the operator. The site forms part of the first phase of the Algerian government's national program for the development of renewable energy, ...

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