Kao Data launches 'Data Centres Explained', a central hub answering the public's questions about data centres, in partnership with techUK and the DCA

The new educational resource gives communities clear, reviewed facts on what data centres are, how they work and why we need them to underpin our modern lives. Members of the public can submit their own questions, and Kao Data is inviting experts across the industry to contribute honest answers within their fields of expertise.

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has today launched Data Centres Explained, a free educational resource providing factual and transparent information about data centres and the role they play in everyday life.

The new website, supported by Strategic Partners from leading technology industry trade associations techUK and the Data Centre Alliance (DCA), is available at datacentresexplained.com, and clearly outlines what data centres are, why we need them and how they work, in simple, clear and easy-to-understand language.

Today data centres underpin every digital service that people rely on, including contactless payments, online banking, streaming, navigation apps healthcare services, and electronic patient records. Yet for many, they remain unfamiliar buildings, and as new developments come forward across the UK, communities and local residents rightly have questions about water, power, noise, traffic and construction. Data Centres Explained has been created to answer those questions openly and transparently, providing the public with central hub to find the facts.

Visitors can explore a data centre zone by zone, beginning in the data hall where servers and computers store and process the information behind digital apps and services. A dedicated 'Questions Answered' section is also included to tackle the topics communities raise most often, such as whether a data centre will affect water pressure or electricity bills, what backup generators are for and what happens during a power cut. Additionally, a Construction and Local Impact section guides users through each stage of a development, explaining how disruption is managed during the build and the skilled jobs and supply chain opportunities a site can provide once it is operational.

At the heart of the platform is a public question portal, where anyone can submit a question through the website, with answers added so the resource grows in line with what people genuinely want to know. All content is informed by official data and guidance, industry standards and technical experts, is checked before publication and reviewed as technologies and policy continue to develop.

"Data centres are the infrastructure behind the digital world and play a pivotal role in modern life - they are as fundamental as our roads, water systems, railways and power lines," said Spencer Lamb, CEO, Kao Data. "There is a lot of conflicting information about data centres and people deserve clear and honest answers about what these buildings are, how they work and what they mean for the places they live. Data Centres Explained gives everyone somewhere to find those answers, and I would encourage our peers across the industry to lend their knowledge to it. The more expert voices we bring together, the more useful and trusted this resource will become."

Matt Evans, COO oftechUK, added, "Data centres have only recently moved into the public eyeline and like most new infrastructure assets, they are often misunderstood. Data Centres Explained is exactly the type of open and clear engagement that help us all understand the role that they play in our lives, how they operate and what they can contribute to local communities."

"Data Centres Explained is an important step towards building public trust through greater transparency, addressing the questions communities genuinely care about and replacing speculation with understanding," said Venessa Moffat, Managing Director, Data Centre Alliance.

Kao Data is now calling on its peers across the data centre sector to support the initiative. Operators, engineers, suppliers, planners and sustainability specialists are invited to contribute their expertise by answering public questions within their own fields, with each answer credited to the expert who provides it. The ambition is for Data Centres Explained to become a shared and central resource for the data centre industry, and a trusted conduit between the sector and the communities it serves.

To explore the site, submit a question or register interest as an industry contributor, visit datacentresexplained.com. Industry professionals who would like to contribute can also get in touch here.

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of UK and European data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Its award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission-critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 237 MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned - all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

kaodata.com

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