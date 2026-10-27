Maycomb Capital Closes $100 Million Impact Private Credit Fund

Fund provides flexible debt to mission-driven nonprofit and for-profit organizations expanding economic opportunity across the United States

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Maycomb Capital, an impact private credit firm, today announced the final close of the Community Outcomes Fund II, reaching its target of $100 million. The fund provides flexible loans to mission-aligned nonprofit and for-profit organizations across early childhood, education, workforce development, and health equity to expand economic opportunity across the United States.

"To us, impact private credit means capital that works for the people our borrowers serve," said Andi Phillips, Founder & Managing Partner of Maycomb Capital. "When a loan is built around how an organization actually operates, it can hire sooner, reach more families, and grow what works. With the close of this fund, we can now do that at a larger scale. We're grateful to the investors who returned, and to those backing us for the first time, for their belief in the idea that impact and results can move together to drive better outcomes."

The fund was anchored by the Ballmer Group and UnitedHealth Group, who are longstanding partners to Maycomb, with additional commitments from a range of corporations, financial institutions, foundations, family offices, and individuals.

"Health equity becomes real in the everyday moments that shape people's lives: a new mother who receives a nurse visit at home, a senior finding coverage they can afford, or a family staying in stable housing," said Catherine Anderson, Senior Vice President of Health Optimization, UnitedHealth Group. "Maycomb helps finance the organizations making those outcomes possible with a strong focus on accountability and results. Their discipline around impact is one of the many reasons we're proud to partner with Maycomb."

"Our clients want their capital working in communities, with results they can see," said Sandra Osborne Kartt, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, ImpactAssets. "With that in mind, we diligence every manager, and Maycomb stood out for the discipline they bring to both credit and impact. We are glad to have Maycomb on our platform and to have supported the strategy directly ourselves."

Maycomb is already putting that capital to work-in Dallas County, Texas, the Commit Partnership is scaling high-touch advising to reach over 34,000 high schoolers annually, utilizing Maycomb's debt to bridge state funds for college and career readiness. With a loan from Maycomb, Hamilton Health Box is opening microclinics to expand access to primary care in rural Texas and Oklahoma, as $50 billion in new federal funding flows to rural health. And in Tennessee, Allied Behavioral Health Solutions is expanding their footprint and providing whole-family mental health care to families who need it most.

"Growing a behavioral health practice means hiring staff and opening space before the revenue comes in," said Alison Peak, Executive Director of Allied Behavioral Health Solutions. "Maycomb understood that timing and structured our loan around it, so we could expand our footprint while continuing to deliver the services families already rely on. Maycomb is truly invested in our work, our outcomes, and our team as individuals."

Since its founding in 2017, Maycomb has committed over $118 million to 27 organizations. To learn more, please visit www.maycombcapital.com.

###

About Maycomb Capital

Maycomb Capital is a women-owned, women-led impact private credit firm committed to expanding economic opportunity across the United States. Maycomb's approach is informed by the team's deep expertise in finance, community development, and public policy. For borrowers, we structure every loan around the realities of how each organization operates. For other partners, we provide two pathways: our flagship private credit strategy focused on economic mobility in the U.S., or a custom solution built around specific goals. By harnessing the scale, expertise, and risk tolerance of the private sector in service of the public good, Maycomb is demonstrating what's possible with mission-focused, tailored capital.

###

Testimonials from investors and endorsements from borrowers reflect the personal views and experiences of the individuals providing them. These statements are not representative of all investors or borrowers, and are not guarantees of investment success, future performance or results. Investors and borrowers may have financial, business, or other interests that create conflicts of interest, including investments in Maycomb funds or ongoing relationships with borrowers backed by those funds. Such relationships may provide incentives to make favorable statements about Maycomb. No compensation was paid for these testimonials or endorsements. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any interest in any fund.

Media contact · Zach Baum, Maycomb Capital · zbaum@maycombcapital.com

SOURCE: Maycomb Capital

PRESS RELEASE - Maycomb Capital Closes $100 Million Impact Private Credit Fund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/maycomb-capital-closes-100-million-impact-private-credit-fund-1242542