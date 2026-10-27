Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Community Bancorp. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

DERBY, VT / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Community Bancorp. (NASDAQ:CMTV), the parent company of Community National Bank (the "Bank"), reported consolidated earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, of $5.1 million or $0.91 per share, an increase of $344 thousand or 7.24% compared to $4.7 million or $0.84 per common share reported for the third quarter of 2025. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were $14.1 million, or $2.53 per share, an increase of $1.8 million or 14.72% compared to $12.3 million or $2.18 per common share in the same period in 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Return on average assets 1.67 % 1.53 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 1.58 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets (1) 2.17 % 2.09 % 1.83 % 1.90 % 2.01 % Return on average shareholders' equity 16.46 % 15.83 % 15.31 % 16.24 % 17.40 % Net Interest Margin 4.11 % 3.95 % 3.81 % 3.78 % 3.79 % Efficiency Ratio (2) 51.1 % 52.8 % 55.6 % 54.8 % 52.3 % Noninterest expense to average assets 2.27 % 2.34 % 2.29 % 2.30 % 2.20 % Dividend payout ratio (3) 28.57 % 29.76 % 32.05 % 30.12 % 29.76 % Fully diluted tangible book value per common share (1) $ 19.47 $ 19.51 $ 18.81 $ 18.29 $ 17.58 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 16.17 % 16.05 % 15.62 % 15.38 % 15.34 % Total common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 14.92 % 14.79 % 14.36 % 14.13 % 14.09 % Tier I Capital to Average Assets (4) 11.12 % 10.63 % 10.19 % 9.92 % 10.22 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.95 % 9.41 % 8.60 % 8.00 % 8.13 % Earnings per common share $ 0.91 $ 0.84 $ 0.78 $ 0.83 $ 0.84 Weighted average number of common shares

used in computing earnings per share 5,604,048 5,594,749 5,586,133 5,586,738 5,607,086

Refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" section of this document for additional detail. Total Non-Interest Expense divided by the sum of Net Interest Income and Total Non-Interest Income. Dividends declared per common share divided by earnings per common share. Represents Bank-only ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the Bank's September 30, 2026 FDIC Call Report.

Total assets for the Company at September 30, 2026, were $1.23 billion, a decrease of $56 million from year end 2025, but $5.4 million or 0.44% higher than total assets of $1.23 billion as of September 30, 2025. The year-to-date change primarily reflects lower cash balances used to fund loan growth, pay off two maturing advances totaling $25.0 million, and to cover a cyclical decrease in deposit balances. Contributing to the Company's year-over-year growth in assets was an increase in the Company's gross loan portfolio of $60.3 million, or 6.26%, compared to the 2025 period. The year-over-year loan growth was primarily funded by a combination of cash, maturities of securities, as well as an increase in core deposits (interest bearing transaction accounts and time deposits). Deposit balances increased $35.5 million, or 3.52%, compared to September 30, 2025, but decreased $26.9 million or 2.51% since year end 2025 largely reflecting cyclical changes in municipal and business deposit balances.

The Company's securities portfolio totaled $113 million as of September 30, 2026, a 21.74% decrease compared to $144.6 million as of December 31, 2025. The portfolio is classified as available-for-sale and is required to be reported at fair market value with the unrealized loss, net of a deferred tax adjustment, as an adjustment to total equity. Such unrealized losses reflect the interest rate environment, as current rates remain below the coupon rates on the securities, resulting in a fair market value lower than current book values. As of September 30, 2026, the reduction to equity was $13.4 million, representing additional reductions of $2.9 million and $3.9 million from the adjustments to equity of $10.5 million as of September 30, 2025, and $9.6 million as of December 31, 2025, respectively.

Net interest income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased $1.1 million, or 10.89%, to $11.7 million, compared to $10.5 million for the same quarter in 2025. The quarter-over-quarter improvement reflects an increase of $1.1 million, or 7.59%, in interest and fees on loans due to strong loan growth and higher yields, partially offset by an increase in interest on deposits expense of $243 thousand, or 6.46%. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, increased $4 million or 13.43%, to $33.9 million, compared to $29.8 million for the same period in 2025, reflecting the same trends.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, was $473 thousand compared to $258 thousand for the same period in 2025. The year-to-date provision for credit losses was $1.6 million, compared to $991 thousand for the same period in 2025. The $595 thousand year-over-year increase in the provision was driven primarily by strong loan growth. The provision for credit losses for September 30, 2026, was determined under Accounting Standard No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL.

Non-interest income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, of $1.9 million decreased $188 thousand, or 8.98%, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2025. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, grew to $6 million, compared to $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $233 thousand, or 4.06% year-over-year. Non-interest expenses increased $337 thousand, or 5.12%, for the third quarter comparison period, and $1.4 million, or 7.03%, for the nine-month period year-over-year.

Equity capital increased to $120.8 million, with a book value per share of $21.53, as of September 30, 2026, compared to equity capital of $113.7 million and a book value per share of $20.36 as of December 31, 2025, and $111.9 million and a book value per common share of $19.64 as of September 30, 2025. This change includes an increase of $3.9 million in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio year-to-date and an increase of $2.9 million year-over-year, due to changing bond rates, which decreased the fair value of the investment portfolio, as well as increases in retained earnings of $9.9 million year-to-date and $13.1 million year-over-year. The unrealized loss position is considered temporary and does not impact the Company's regulatory capital ratios. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed the optional redemption of all fifteen of the Company's outstanding shares of its Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The preferred stock value of $1,500,000 was included in the Company's equity capital as of September 30, 2025.

President and CEO Christopher Caldwell commented on the Company's results: "Community Bancorp. is pleased with our results for the first nine months of 2026. Tangible book value per share has grown 6.5% since the start of the year, even though higher interest rates have lowered the fair value of our investment securities. Tangible book value per share is also up almost 11% compared to the same time last year. Third quarter earnings per share rose 8% compared to the same period last year, and year-to-date earnings per share is 16% higher than in the same period of 2025. Our net interest margin is now above 4% for the quarter. We are also working hard to manage our costs resulting in a non-interest expense to average assets ratio of 2.27% as of the end of the third quarter. We are proud of the hard work our community bankers do every day. These results come directly from that work and their commitment to our communities. As always, we are grateful for the trust our communities, clients, and shareholders have placed in us."

As previously announced, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable November 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2026.

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. is the parent holding company for Community National Bank, headquartered in Derby, Vermont. Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with retail banking offices located in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg Falls as well as loan offices located in Burlington, Vermont and Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's financial condition, capital status, dividend payment practices, business outlook and affairs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Although these statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, actual conditions, results, and events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, as they could be influenced by numerous factors which are unpredictable and outside the Company's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include, among others, the following: (1) general national or regional economic conditions, national fiscal or monetary policies, or national or international tariff or trade conditions result in a deterioration of the credit quality of our loan portfolio or diminished demand for the Company's products and services; (2) changes in laws or government rules, or the way in which courts interpret those laws or rules, adversely affect the financial industry generally or the Company's business in particular, or may impose additional costs and regulatory requirements; (3) interest rates change in such a way as to reduce the Company's interest margins and its funding sources; and (4) competitive pressures increase among financial services providers in the Company's northern New England market area or in the financial services industry generally, including pressures from nonbank financial service providers, from increasing consolidation and integration of financial service providers and from changes in technology and delivery systems, and other factors that are listed from time to time in our financial filings with the SEC, including our Forms 10Q and 10K. The Company cautions you not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results or events. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as pre-tax, pre-provision income; fully diluted tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this document.

Community Bancorp. And Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,737,962 $ 11,802,391 $ 11,813,247 Federal funds sold and overnight deposits 35,551,116 116,259,370 49,052,312 Total cash and cash equivalents 47,289,078 128,061,761 60,865,559 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $130,162,738

and $156,694,754 at 09/30/26 and 12/31/25, respectively) 113,112,170 144,528,758 152,248,319 Restricted equity securities, at cost 1,879,250 2,933,050 3,256,550 Loans held-for-sale 414,115 138,000 1,269,208 Loans 1,022,135,569 965,285,662 961,882,509 Allowance for credit losses (12,342,070 ) (10,864,983 ) (10,769,269 ) Deferred net loan costs 1,234,875 786,604 738,390 Net loans 1,011,028,374 955,207,283 951,851,630 Bank premises and equipment, net 12,319,094 12,090,886 12,391,426 Accrued interest receivable 4,679,749 4,607,975 4,459,788 Bank owned life insurance 5,454,176 5,398,085 5,378,643 Goodwill 11,574,269 11,574,269 11,574,269 Other real estate owned - 319,019 319,019 Other assets 23,795,469 22,699,860 22,556,932 Total assets $ 1,231,545,744 $ 1,287,558,946 $ 1,226,171,343 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand, non-interest bearing $ 208,452,304 $ 218,842,543 $ 205,211,509 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 319,840,172 299,636,739 284,204,977 Money market funds 138,684,988 187,132,921 155,502,114 Savings 145,752,113 142,543,291 143,737,440 Time deposits, $250,000 and over 52,921,976 46,913,997 43,064,201 Other time deposits 178,151,708 175,598,510 176,579,922 Total deposits 1,043,803,261 1,070,668,001 1,008,300,163 Repurchase agreements 34,888,892 41,498,171 34,178,676 Borrowed funds 10,975,022 35,975,022 46,275,022 Junior subordinated debentures 12,887,000 12,887,000 12,887,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,185,775 12,843,774 12,650,140 Total liabilities 1,110,739,950 1,173,871,968 1,114,291,001 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at 09/30/26 and 12/31/25, 15 shares issued and outstanding at 09/30/2025 ($100,000 liquidation value, per share) 0 0 1,500,000 Common stock - $2.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,910,960 shares issued at 09/30/26, 5,882,266 shares issued at 12/31/25, and 5,867,045 shares issued at 09/30/25 14,777,400 14,705,665 14,667,613 Additional paid-in capital 41,108,926 40,076,561 39,725,620 Retained earnings 82,922,070 73,021,908 69,843,878 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,469,950 ) (9,611,137 ) (10,532,522 ) Less: treasury stock, at cost; 300,409 shares at 09/30/26, 299,399

shares at 12/31/25, and 247,554 shares at 09/30/25 (4,532,652 ) (4,506,019 ) (3,324,247 ) Total shareholders' equity 120,805,794 113,686,978 111,880,342 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,231,545,744 $ 1,287,558,946 $ 1,226,171,343 Book value per common share outstanding $ 21.53 $ 20.36 $ 19.64

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 15,280,406 $ 14,201,931 Interest on taxable debt securities 701,640 912,616 Interest on tax-exempt debt securities 80,411 80,411 Dividends 35,438 68,400 Interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits 148,689 153,496 Total interest income 16,246,584 15,416,854 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,009,312 3,765,915 Interest on borrowed funds 131,946 663,155 Interest on repurchase agreements 226,491 234,756 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 223,156 242,038 Total interest expense 4,590,905 4,905,864 Net interest income 11,655,679 10,510,990 Credit loss expense 473,309 258,753 Net interest income after credit loss expense 11,182,370 10,252,237 Non-interest income Service fees 1,011,068 1,002,753 Income from sold loans 95,274 102,389 Other income from loans 304,290 260,459 Income from investment in CFS Partners 352,499 591,020 Other income 143,878 138,433 Total non-interest income 1,907,009 2,095,054 Non-interest expense Salaries and wages 2,561,698 2,432,661 Employee benefits 1,115,766 959,918 Occupancy expenses, net 775,069 748,354 Other expenses 2,478,238 2,452,565 Total non-interest expense 6,930,771 6,593,498 Income before income taxes 6,158,608 5,753,793 Income tax expense 1,067,995 1,007,007 Net income $ 5,090,613 $ 4,746,786 Earnings per common share $ 0.91 $ 0.84 Weighted average number of common shares

used in computing earnings per share 5,604,048 5,607,086 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.25

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 44,461,625 $ 41,108,667 Interest on taxable debt securities 2,248,212 2,719,893 Interest on tax-exempt debt securities 241,234 241,234 Dividends 134,759 174,886 Interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits 1,230,200 547,302 Total interest income 48,316,030 44,791,982 Interest expense Interest on deposits 12,195,485 11,923,830 Interest on borrowed funds 819,734 1,478,729 Interest on repurchase agreements 782,597 818,772 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 666,848 726,796 Total interest expense 14,464,664 14,948,127 Net interest income 33,851,366 29,843,855 Credit loss expense 1,585,781 990,853 Net interest income after credit loss expense 32,265,585 28,853,002 Non-interest income Service fees 2,935,764 2,859,310 Income from sold loans 254,511 268,470 Other income from loans 1,191,528 862,385 Income from investment in CFS Partners 1,174,733 1,388,678 Other income 408,559 353,531 Total non-interest income 5,965,095 5,732,374 Non-interest expense Salaries and wages 7,773,301 7,145,388 Employee benefits 3,329,883 3,034,163 Occupancy expenses, net 2,329,512 2,324,661 Other expenses 7,720,670 7,260,297 Total non-interest expense 21,153,366 19,764,509 Income before income taxes 17,077,314 14,820,867 Income tax expense 2,929,813 2,488,849 Net income $ 14,147,501 $ 12,332,018 Earnings per common share $ 2.53 $ 2.18 Weighted average number of common shares

used in computing earnings per share 5,595,042 5,608,353 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.73

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary

Earnings Per Share ("EPS") (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net income $ 5,091 $ 4,688 $ 4,369 $ 4,636 $ 4,747 Less: dividends to preferred shareholders - - - $ 12 $ 28 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,091 $ 4,688 $ 4,369 $ 4,624 $ 4,719 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per share 5,604,048 5,594,749 5,586,133 5,586,738 5,607,086 Earnings per common share $ 0.91 $ 0.84 $ 0.78 $ 0.83 $ 0.84

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Computation of Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 11,656 $ 11,248 $ 10,948 $ 11,030 $ 10,511 Non-interest income $ 1,907 $ 2,313 $ 1,745 $ 2,177 $ 2,095 Less: Non-interest expense $ 6,931 $ 7,165 $ 7,057 $ 7,240 $ 6,593 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 6,632 $ 6,395 $ 5,636 $ 5,967 $ 6,013 Computation of Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 6,632 $ 6,395 $ 5,636 $ 5,967 $ 6,013 Average Assets $ 1,211,596 $ 1,228,309 $ 1,249,845 $ 1,247,473 $ 1,189,477 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets 2.17 % 2.09 % 1.83 % 1.90 % 2.01 %

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of September 30, 2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total shareholders' equity $ 120,806 $ 120,894 $ 116,843 $ 113,687 $ 111,880 Less: Preferred Stock - - - - $ 1,500 Common shareholders' equity $ 120,806 $ 120,894 $ 116,843 $ 113,687 $ 110,380 Less: Goodwill $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 Other Intangibles - - - - - Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 109,232 $ 109,320 $ 105,268 $ 102,113 $ 98,806 Total Assets $ 1,231,546 $ 1,172,749 $ 1,235,285 $ 1,287,559 $ 1,226,171 Less: Goodwill $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 Other Intangibles - - - - - Tangible Assets $ 1,219,971 $ 1,161,174 $ 1,223,711 $ 1,275,985 $ 1,214,597 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.95 % 9.41 % 8.60 % 8.00 % 8.13 %

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of September 30, 2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Computation of Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share









Total shareholders' equity $ 120,806 $ 120,894 $ 116,843 $ 113,687 $ 111,880 Less: Preferred Stock - - - - $ 1,500 Common shareholders' equity $ 120,806 $ 120,894 $ 116,843 $ 113,687 $ 110,380 Less: Goodwill $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 Other Intangibles - - - - - Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 109,232 $ 109,320 $ 105,268 $ 102,113 $ 98,806 Common shares issued and outstanding 5,610,551 5,601,858 5,596,572 5,582,927 5,619,491 Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 19.47 $ 19.51 $ 18.81 $ 18.29 $ 17.58

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

ir@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont

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