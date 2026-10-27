Glo Tanning Founder Onyi Odunukwe Acquires All 50 ShowCar Franchise Territories Across Dallas-Fort Worth

The Dallas entrepreneur behind a national wellness franchise and a diverse business portfolio makes a major investment in the growing mobile auto detailing industry.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Onyi Odunukwe, founder and CEO of Glo Tanning and the entrepreneur behind a growing portfolio of businesses and commercial real estate investments, has acquired the exclusive rights to all 50 ShowCar franchise territories across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, marking the largest single-market franchise commitment in ShowCar's history.

The agreement represents a major expansion into the automotive services industry for Odunukwe, who has spent more than 16 years building businesses across franchising, wellness, hospitality and real estate. His flagship company, Glo Tanning, has grown into a national franchise with more than 100 locations, while his other ventures include Earth Nail Spa, Nur Coffee Bar and Odunukwe Ventures, an investment firm with more than $200 million in real estate assets under management.

For Odunukwe, the decision reflects both his confidence in ShowCar's emerging franchise model and what he sees as an opportunity to capitalize on growing demand for convenient automotive care without the substantial real estate and construction costs associated with traditional car washes.

"I've spent years building businesses and investing in commercial real estate, so I understand exactly how much capital and time go into opening a physical location," said Odunukwe. "What attracted me to ShowCar was the opportunity to build something at scale without those same barriers. I see tremendous potential in the mobile model, and acquiring all 50 territories gives us the opportunity to develop the Dallas-Fort Worth market in a major way."

Founded by entrepreneur Sebastian Wolfgram, ShowCar provides mobile car washing, professional detailing and vehicle protection services delivered directly to customers' homes and workplaces. Its franchise model allows operators to expand through mobile service fleets rather than traditional storefronts, supported by recurring customer memberships, centralized marketing and sales support, and operational training.

Beyond the business model, Odunukwe said ShowCar's founder played an important role in his decision. Having launched his own entrepreneurial career at 21, he recognized similarities between his early experiences and Wolfgram's efforts to build ShowCar from the ground up.

"Sebastian reminds me a lot of myself when I was younger," Odunukwe said. "He built this business from the ground up and has a clear vision for where he wants to take it. I've built my career by recognizing opportunities early and surrounding myself with people who know how to execute. I believe ShowCar has the foundation to become a significant national brand."

The agreement marks an important milestone for ShowCar, which began franchising in 2024 and continues to expand into markets across the country.

"Having someone with Onyi's experience commit to an entire market is a major moment for our company," said Sebastian Wolfgram, founder of ShowCar. "He's built a successful national franchise, understands multi-unit operations and knows what it takes to scale a business. His decision to develop all 50 Dallas-Fort Worth territories is a tremendous vote of confidence in what we're building."

Contact Information

Glo Tanning

Zachary Weiner

PR@GloTanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-founder-onyi-odunukwe-acquires-all-50-showcar-franch-1241692