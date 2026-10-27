Singapore has set a target of 4 GWp of solar by 2035, alongside its existing goal of 3 GWp by 2030. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang outlined measures this week to meet the new target at the Asia Clean Energy Summit. "We have just raised our ambition to 4 GWp by 2035," Gan said. Singapore had 2.3 GWp of solar installed as of October, she said, and the Energy Market Authority (EMA) has said the country is well on track for its 2030 target. Gan said solar will meet at most 10% of the city-state's electricity needs in 2050. Gan said the EMA ...

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