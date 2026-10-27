The partnership will help Independent Media deliver more relevant reader engagement, build premium advertising audiences, and support affiliate and e-commerce growth.

Hightouch, the leading agentic marketing platform, today announced a partnership with Independent Media, publisher of The Independent. Independent Media will use Hightouch to connect its customer data to marketing tools.

With Hightouch, the company will send readers more relevant membership and subscription offers, build stronger audiences for its advertising partners, and grow its affiliate and e-commerce business.

"Deepening customer relationships and delivering real value to our commercial partners requires moving seamlessly from insight to action," said Krishan Gandhi, Director of Data Intelligence and Monetisation at Independent Media. "Partnering with Hightouch allows us to utilise our warehouse data directly into our engagement tools, powering real-time, omnichannel journey orchestration, while enabling us to build premium audience segments with far greater speed and agility."

"Independent Media has a large, loyal readership and strong relationships with advertisers," said Matthew Lubeck, General Manager, EMEA at Hightouch. "We're pleased to help its teams use their data to reach both audiences more effectively."

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the leading agentic marketing and customer data platform that empowers companies to power personalized marketing and business operations from their very best data. Trusted by leading brands like Domino's, Autotrader, Cars.com, Aritzia, and PetSmart, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data and AI across their organization.

About Independent Media

Independent Media comprises The Independent, The Standard, Bulletin, BuzzFeed UK, HuffPost UK, Tasty UK, Seasoned, IndyBest and indy100.

Harnessing market-leading innovation and excellence across its portfolio of pioneering brands, Independent Media has unrivalled scale, integrity and authority via its sites, apps, video, audio, experiential, newsletters and social media.

While each Independent Media brand speaks in an authentic, unique voice to a loyal and distinct audience, they stand together in their commitment to positivity, inclusivity, and quality journalism and content.

Independent Media's network reaches 650 million users each month, with 1.1 billion content views across its brands and platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027608205/en/

Contacts:

Patrick Lenihan

hightouch@gravitystrat.com

Gravity Strategic Partners