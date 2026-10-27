Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTCQX: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating 49 dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST Toronto local time at the Arcadian Court & Loft in Toronto. Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO and Chairman alongside Eduardo Fernandez, CFO of PesoRama Inc. will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM EST Toronto Local Time

Webcast: PesoRama Inc. Webcast

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with PesoRama Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026, please make sure you are registered here: Register

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Court & Loft in Toronto, ON.

The Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 website is available here: Home Page

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": Agenda

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://planetmicrocap.com/

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 49 stores (soon to be 54) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321213