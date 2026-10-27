KBRA, a global full-service credit rating agency, today announced that KBRA Japan has received registration as a Credit Rating Agency from Japan's Financial Services Agency (JFSA), marking a significant milestone in the firm's continued global expansion.

The registration follows the opening of KBRA's Tokyo office in June 2025, which serves as the firm's regional hub for Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. The office strengthens KBRA's ability to support Japanese institutional investors and market participants through expanded engagement across the fixed income landscape.

"Receiving registration from Japan's Financial Services Agency represents an important milestone for KBRA and reflects our long-term commitment to the Japanese market and the broader APAC region," said Jim Nadler, CEO and President at KBRA. "Our investor-focused approach has been central to KBRA's growth globally, and we look forward to providing the Japanese market with rigorous credit analysis, transparent methodologies, and direct engagement with our analytical teams. Our registration will allow us to deepen relationships and better serve the evolving needs of market participants throughout the region."

Japan was selected as KBRA's APAC hub in response to growing investor demand for transparent, timely, and data-driven credit analysis and research. As a credit rating agency with capabilities across all major sectors, KBRA is well positioned to support Japanese institutional investors as they increase their allocations to private credit and other alternative asset classes. KBRA's global private credit platform has expanded significantly over the past five years, with dedicated expertise in providing research and ratings across fund finance, corporates, rated note feeders (RNFs), collateralized fund obligations (CFOs), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), alternative asset managers, and data center finance.

KBRA's registration with the JFSA represents an important step in the firm's long-term commitment to supporting investors and market participants throughout APAC, and marks the first new registration of a credit rating agency under Japan's current regulatory framework since 2012. KBRA looks forward to further strengthening its regional presence and expanding engagement across global credit markets.

To learn more about KBRA's ratings, research, and global analytical platform, visit www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the US, EU, UK, and Japan. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Miki Monroe-Sheridan, Head of Business Development, APAC

+81 3-6690-1105

miki.monroesheridan@kbra.com