OCI plans to deploy SambaNova chips for AI labs as agentic AI drives demand for fast, efficient tokens

Highlights:

SambaNova and Oracle are collaborating to deploy SambaRack SN50 inference chips in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) data centers.

Oracle will offer the capacity to AI model builders.

The plan adds high-performance inference chips to OCI's growing range of AI infrastructure, giving customers more choice in how they run inference at scale.

SambaNova, the AI chip company delivering high-performance inference, today announced a collaboration with Oracle to bring its AI chips to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) data centers. The collaboration will combine OCI's infrastructure with SambaNova's Reconfigurable Dataflow Unit (RDU) chips to deliver a new level of performance, speed, and efficiency at scale to AI customers.

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SambaNova and Oracle are collaborating to deploy SambaNova SN50 AI chips in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) data centers

"Our customers want the right infrastructure for every AI workload, and inference demand is growing fast," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle. "We plan to bring SambaNova's RDU chips to OCI to give AI builders another efficient way to run models at scale."

Oracle plans to host the systems in its data centers and provide the capacity to customers who need a high-performance and highly efficient inference platform.

"Oracle doesn't wait for the market to settle; it builds ahead of it," said Rodrigo Liang, co-founder and CEO, SambaNova. "Agents are driving the next wave of inference demand. They need tokens fast, all day, at a cost that works. That's what SN50 was built to do. OCI will put that capacity in the hands of the builders who need it."

Oracle began investing in AI infrastructure early and has continued to expand its efforts, from gigawatt-scale AI data centers to a widening range of compute on OCI. Inference is the next shift: agentic AI runs nonstop, and chains model calls. That demands fast, efficient tokens that deliver ROI within the year. SambaNova's high-performance inference gives customers a new option for exactly this kind of workload.

About the SambaNova SN50 RDU Chip

SN50, SambaNova's fifth-generation RDU, is purpose-built for agentic AI. It delivers up to 5X the maximum speed of competitive chips and 3X lower total cost of ownership. SambaRack SN50 draws an average of 20 kW per rack, low enough to scale in existing air-cooled data centers.

SN50 is also built for disaggregated inference, where GPUs handle prefill, and SN50 handles decode, the token-generation stage that determines how fast agents respond. With SN50 alongside NVIDIA GPUs, SambaNova is boosting token-generation capability to existing GPU infrastructure.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About SambaNova

SambaNova is a leader in next-generation AI infrastructure, providing a full stack platform that powers high-performance inference for enterprises, NeoClouds, AI labs and service providers, and sovereign AI initiatives worldwide.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., SambaNova delivers chips, systems, and cloud services that enable customers to deploy state-of-the-art models with superior performance, lower total cost of ownership, and rapid time to value.

For more information, visit sambanova.ai or contact info@sambanova.ai. Connect with SambaNova on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube for company news, AI inference insights, and technology demonstrations.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of October 27, 2026 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SambaNova, RDU, SN50, and SambaRack are registered trademarks of SambaNova Systems, Inc.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Virginia Jamieson

Head of Communications, SambaNova

virginia.jamieson@sambanova.ai