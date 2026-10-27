New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - candidate.fyi today launched its full agentic hiring platform, the largest release in the company's history. The platform gives talent teams a lineup of AI agents that coordinate interviews, answer candidates around the clock and turn every interview into usable intelligence.

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Key Takeaways:

Candidate.fyi launches its full agentic hiring platform, the largest release in the company's history.

The platform gives talent teams a lineup of AI agents that coordinate interviews, answer candidates around the clock, and turn every interview into usable intelligence on a shared knowledge layer.

The release introduces the new fyi operator for natural-language commands with Slack support and adds a Candidate Trust Profile that confirms applicants are real people.

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About candidate.fyi

candidate.fyi is the agentic system for recruiting. We put AI to work across the hiring process, giving recruiting teams the capacity to do more without adding more administrative work. AI agents take on recruiting jobs like interview coordination, candidate communication, interview intelligence, screening, and application review, while working on top of the ATS and existing recruiting systems. By automating the work behind hiring, candidate.fyi helps teams move faster, give time back to recruiters, and create a better experience for every candidate.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321226