Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Jennifer Woodward introduces The Peptide Promise: How Smart Molecules Are Changing Everything We Know About Weight, Energy, and Aging, a new book intended to help women understand the science, questions and uncertainties surrounding peptides before deciding whether they belong in their health journey.

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Key Takeaways:

Jennifer Woodward introduces The Peptide Promise, a book that helps women evaluate peptides by explaining the science, clarifying uncertainties, and distinguishing research-backed applications from experimental approaches.

The book centers on Woodward's Power Four--protein, minerals, circadian rhythm, and movement--as the foundational approach whether or not readers choose to use peptides.

The Peptide Promise is available for pre-order and on Kindle now and releases in paperback on November 10, 2026.

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About Jennifer Woodward

Jennifer Woodward is the author of The Peptide Promise. Her work focuses on helping women understand midlife health, with an emphasis on nutrition, foundational habits and informed decisions about peptides. Learn more at www.JenniferWoodwardNutrition.com.

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