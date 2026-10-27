New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Zarif Law Group, Corporate Law, Capital Markets & Securities Law Firm, will be participating in The PIPEs Conference, which will take place November 4 - 5, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Morris Zarif will be presenting on November 4 & 5. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Zarif Law Group management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The PIPEs Conference, follow this link.

About Zarif Law Group

Zarif Law Group is a securities and capital markets law firm representing issuers, sponsors, and investors across SPAC transactions, de-SPACs, PIPEs, IPOs, uplistings, cross-listings, public offerings, and ongoing SEC compliance. Based in New York and New Jersey, ZLG advises public and private companies from deal inception through post-merger integration and beyond. Managing Partner, Morris Zarif, brings hands-on experience across the full capital markets transaction lifecycle - from structure to close to Exchange Act reporting.

About PIPEs and DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events has covered private investments in public equity for more than 20 years with our annual industry event. The PIPEs Conference offers the largest forum for networking and dealmaking while covering key trends, regulatory updates, and notable transaction structures.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.