Australia is portrayed as a solar success story, and on two fronts it has earned that reputation. More than 4 million households have rooftop solar, while large-scale solar and wind continue to grow under state and federal schemes. Between these two extremes lies a forgotten market - C&I solar and storage. Systems sized between 100 kW and 30 MW - sitting on warehouse roofs, shopping centers, cold stores, farms, and factories - remain severely underutilized. Australia's C&I solar gap was not created by economics. Barriers are not posed by equipment costs for panels, inverters, and batteries. Outdated ...

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