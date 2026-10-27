Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - OmniPhi has announced a strategic partnership with Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (AIM: BKS), which includes a strategic minority investment in OmniPhi by Beeks.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

OmniPhi partners with Beeks Financial Cloud Group, which makes a strategic minority investment in OmniPhi, to launch Beeks Sovereign AI, the first end-to-end agentic AI platform purpose-built for capital markets that runs entirely on client-controlled infrastructure.

The platform brings AI agents to institutions' data, with OmniPhi's proprietary Phi orchestrating agents across research, strategy, risk and execution while Beeks delivers GPU-enabled Proximity Cloud infrastructure managed end to end, keeping prompts, code and data inside the firm to meet sovereignty and compliance needs.

Beeks Sovereign AI is set for launch in the third quarter of Beeks' 2027 financial year and will be deployable in colocation or on-premise across all asset classes and institution types.

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About OmniPhi

OmniPhi is building the agentic operating system for markets. Its Agentic Integrated Trading Environment (AITE) serves traders and capital markets firms. Emerging from stealth in 2026, the company's platform delivers a unified workspace where agents, charts, research, backtesting, code, and live execution share a single memory. At its centre is Phi, an agentic harness that coordinates specialised AI agents across research, strategy development, backtesting, deployment and risk. Driven by natural language and bounded by strict, user-defined risk parameters, Phi writes readable code, runs the analysis and operates strategies within the limits each trader or firm sets. Institutions can run Phi on infrastructure they control through Beeks Sovereign AI. OmniPhi never holds user funds, routing all execution through official broker APIs and the order systems each firm connects. OmniPhi is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. To learn more, visit https://omniphi.ai/.

Disclaimer: OmniPhi is software operated by the trader; it is not investment advice, and no performance is promised or implied. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone.

About Beeks Group

Beeks Group plc is an AIM-listed specialist cloud computing and connectivity provider focused exclusively on financial markets. Beeks delivers proximity cloud, analytics, and Exchange Cloud solutions to banks, brokers, trading firms, and exchanges globally.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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