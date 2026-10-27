DJ Broadpeak reports revenue for the first nine months of 2026.

BROADPEAK SA Broadpeak reports revenue for the first nine months of 2026. 27-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak reports revenue for the first nine months of 2026 - Return to growth in the third quarter (+5.1% to EUR10.1m) - Further growth in recurring revenues (+12.8% in Q3 and +10.0% over nine months), which accounted for more than 50% of sales for the quarter - Confirmation of outlook for 2026 and targets for 2027 Cesson-Sévigné (France), 27 October 2026 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is today publishing its revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026. Revenue 9M 2025 9M 2026 Change Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Change in EURk (unaudited) Licences & Services 13,770 9,568 -30.5% 3,885 3,922 +0.9% Maintenance & SaaS 14,147 15,562 +10.0% 4,538 5,120 +12.8% Equipment 3,364 2,127 -36.8% 1,198 1,075 -10.3% TOTAL 31,279 27,257 -12.9% 9,622 10,117 +5.1% EMEA 19,223 14,337 -25.4% 4,835 5,317 +10.0% Americas 8,714 10,735 +23.2% 3,478 3,692 +6.2% APAC 3,342 2,185 -34.6% 1,310 1,108 -15.4%

Broadpeak made revenue of EUR10.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared with EUR9.6 million a year earlier, an increase of 5.1% (+6.1% at constant exchange rates[1]). This marks a return to growth after a decline of 20.9% in the first half of the year, during which it suffered from a comparison base effect linked to the recognition, in the second quarter of 2025, of a Cloud PVR contract with a European operator.

Revenue for the first nine months of the year came to EUR27.3 million, down 12.9% compared with the same period in 2025 (-11.6% at constant exchange rates).

Continued double-digit growth in recurring revenues

Recurring revenues (Maintenance & SaaS) rose by 12.8% to EUR5.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, accounting for 51% of sales for the period. Over nine months, they rose by 10.0% to EUR15.6 million, representing 57% of revenue, compared with 45% a year earlier.

Licences & Services revenue was stable in the third quarter at EUR3.9 million. It came to EUR9.6 million over nine months, down 30.5%, linked to the comparison base effect of the Cloud PVR contract. Meanwhile, the Equipment division, a low-margin business, made sales of EUR1.1 million in the third quarter (-10.3%) and EUR2.1 million over nine months, down 36.8%, reflecting the significant infrastructure deployments in Asia that marked the start of 2025.

Return to growth in EMEA, further growth in the Americas

By geographic region, there was a return to growth in EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), the Group's largest market, in the third quarter (+10.0% to EUR5.3 million). Nine-month revenue came to EUR14.3 million, down 25.4%, linked to the aforementioned comparison base effect. In the Americas, sales rose 6.2% over the quarter to EUR3.7 million and by 23.2% over nine months to EUR10.7 million, underpinned by several major contracts. Lastly, in APAC (Asia-Pacific), revenue reached EUR1.1 million in the third quarter (-15.4%) and EUR2.2 million over nine months (-34.6%), impacted by a high comparison base.

Confirmation of outlook for 2026: sustained growth in the second half of the year and EBITDA expected largely positive for the year

After a third quarter in line with its business plan, Broadpeak has good visibility as it heads into the final months of the year. Several contract signatures are expected between now and the year-end, both for new solutions (anti-piracy, CDNaaS, Multiview) and traditional offers (Advanced CDN, Multicast ABR, Cloud PVR, etc.), in both licence and SaaS format. This visibility on the fourth quarter, which is traditionally the biggest quarter of the year, underpins the announced outlook for sustained revenue growth throughout the second half of 2026.

In terms of profitability, Broadpeak confirms that it expects a largely positive EBITDA for 2026 as a whole.

Confirmation of financial targets for 2027

Broadpeak reiterates all of its financial targets for 2027, with revenue expected to top EUR50 million, of which 50% recurring revenue (SaaS and Maintenance), and an EBITDA margin of around 15%.

Next event:

-- Full-year 2026 revenue: February 9, 2027, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL/CORPORATE PRESS investors@broadpeak.tv marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50 +33 (0) 6 85 52 76 93 +33 (0) 6 02 08 45 49

Broadpeak, S.A., 3771 boulevard des Alliés,

35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063

with share capital of EUR250,833.72

Tel.: +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current view and assumptions of Broadpeak's management. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in expected results, profitability and events. Further, Broadpeak, its shareholders and respective affiliates, directors, officers, boards and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representation or warranty regarding, the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that originates or is derived from third-party sources or industry publications. These statistical data and forward-looking statements are used in this press release for information purposes only. This press release may be written in French and English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version shall prevail.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband service providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most loved live sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery and advertising technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK).

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[1] At the average exchange rate recorded on sales in financial year 2025.

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Regulatory filing PDF file

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=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext ALBPK Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Third quarter financial report EQS News ID: 2423206 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2423206 27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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October 27, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)