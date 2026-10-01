DJ Broadpeak publishes its first-half 2026 results.

BROADPEAK SA Broadpeak publishes its first-half 2026 results. 01-Oct-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak publishes its first-half 2026 results - H1 revenue of EUR17.1m, down (-20.9%) largely due to an exceptional comparison base effect - EBITDA of -EUR2.3m, reflecting the decline in activity, partially contained thanks to strict cost control - Adjusted EBITDA[1] of -EUR0.2m - Improvement in free cash flow to -EUR1.2m, driven by the continued fall in WCR - Outlook for 2026: - Sustained revenue growth expected in H2 2026 - Largely positive EBITDA for the full year - 2027 targets confirmed: - Revenue > EUR50m, of which 50% recurring - EBITDA margin of around 15% Cesson-Sévigné (France), 1 October 2026 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is today publishing its results for the first half of 2026. In EURk H1 2025 H1 2026 Revenue 21,667 17,141 Gross margin 17,026 12,744 As a % 78.6% 74.3% EBITDA 821 (2,281) As a % 3.8% (13.3%) Adjusted EBITDA1 2,932 (236) Operating income/(loss) (2,867) (5,928) Net income/(loss) (1,466) (4,276)

Broadpeak made revenue of EUR17.1 million in the first half of 2026, down 20.9% year-on-year (-18.9%, at constant exchange rates[2]). This decline, which was entirely concentrated in the second quarter (-34.1%), should be seen in light of an exceptional comparison base: sales in the second quarter of 2025 (+37.3%) benefited from a Cloud PVR contract worth several million euros with a European operator.

The Licences & Services activity saw its revenue fall sharply during the first half of the year (-42.9%) to EUR5.6 million. The Equipment business, which is traditionally volatile, fell 51.4% to EUR1.1 million. Meanwhile, recurring revenue (Maintenance & SaaS) continued to rise steadily, growing by 8.7% to EUR10.4 million.

By geographic region, activity in EMEA contracted during H1 (-37.3% to EUR9.0 million) after growth of 88.2% in H1 2025 - including the Cloud PVR contract already mentioned. Revenue in APAC (-47.0% to EUR1.1 million) also suffered from a difficult comparison base (+66.1% in H1 2025). Activity in the Americas region (+34.5% to EUR7.0 million) was underpinned by several major contracts.

EBITDA of -EUR2.3 million: impact of the decline in activity mitigated by cost control

The gross margin for the first half of 2026 came to EUR12.7 million, giving a margin rate of 74.3% of revenue, compared with 78.6% a year earlier. This change is directly linked to the business mix, with the fall in revenue in the Licenses & Services activity - the biggest contributor to the margin - weighing automatically on the margin rate.

The impact of the fall in activity on profitability was partially contained by strict control of operating expenses, as illustrated by the decrease in personnel expenses (-9% to EUR12.0 million), while subcontracting expenses remained tightly managed (+2% to EUR3.7 million).

With this, EBITDA came to -EUR2.3 million in the first half of 2026, compared with +EUR0.8 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA, which includes the research tax credit (CIR) for the period of EUR2.0 million, came to -EUR0.2 million, compared with a positive figure of +EUR2.9 million in the first half of 2025.

Broadpeak made an operating loss in H1 of -EUR5.9 million (vs. -EUR2.9 million a year earlier). This incorporates stable depreciation, amortisation and impairment of EUR3.7 million, most of which relates to capitalized R&D costs.

After recognition of the research tax credit and financial expenses (of EUR0.3 million), the Group made a net loss in H1 2026 of -EUR4.3 million, compared with -EUR1.5 million a year earlier.

A further improvement in WCR thanks to trade receivables

Free cash flow for the period stood at -EUR1.2 million, compared with -EUR2.2 million in H1 2025. This improvement, achieved despite the decline in EBITDA, can be attributed to a further improvement in working capital requirements (WCR). It was largely driven by the continued decline in trade receivables (-40% to EUR8.9 million) thanks to improved management of payment deadlines. Other receivables rose by 42% to EUR11.5 million, impacted by the research tax credit receivable of EUR7.1 million. Of this amount, EUR4.1 million was collected post-closing - thus reducing the pressure on WCR in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, financial debt fell to EUR9.2 million at 30 June 2026, compared with EUR10.2 million at the end of 2025. Taking into account the level of available cash (EUR2.4 million), the Group's net debt at the end of H1 stood at EUR6.8 million.

Innovation recognized by the market, enrichment of the broadpeak.io platform

Over the past few months, Broadpeak has enjoyed recognition for its latest innovations, in particular for EdgepeakTM, our highly secure CDN technology deployable in operator networks, which obtained the CSI 2026 Award (Edge and CDN category) at the recent IBC Conference in Amsterdam (11-14 September). The 2026 IBC Conference also showcased two technologies that attracted strong interest: the Broadpeak anti-piracy solution, designed to bring users back to subscription, which was successfully launched in summer 2025, and the Multiview feature (simultaneous display of live sporting events on a single screen). On the market since last March, this feature was also recognized at the European Innovation Awards organized by Streaming Media magazine.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the broadpeak.io platform has accelerated in recent months. In August, the Group launched the SaaS versions of Multiview as well as the new generation Click2, which makes it easier for viewers to buy online via television. At the same time, the global footprint of CDNaaS (SaaS version of Advanced CDN) was further strengthened, with the recent deployment of seven new "HyperPoP" access points in Brazil.

Strong growth in H2 and largely positive EBITDA for the year

Broadpeak expects to see a return to strong sales momentum in the second half of the current year. This should be driven both by new solutions (anti-piracy, CDNaaS, Multiview, etc.) and by traditional offers, for which two significant contracts were signed this summer: with Simba, for the deployment of the Advanced CDN solution across the Brazilian market, and with Swiss operator Sunrise, which has chosen the Multicast ABR offer to optimize its live streaming capabilities. Recurring revenue (from SaaS in particular) is expected to show continued growth.

Against this backdrop, Broadpeak confirmed its outlook for sustained revenue growth in the second half of the year.

The Group also expects largely positive EBITDA for the year as a whole, given the good visibility on activity in the coming months and the fact that there is traditionally a more favorable seasonal effect in the second half of the year.

Confirmation of financial targets for 2027

Broadpeak reiterates all of its financial targets for 2027, with revenue expected to top EUR50 million, of which 50% recurring revenue (SaaS and Maintenance), and an EBITDA margin of around 15%.

Next event:

-- Q3 2026 revenue: October 27, 2026, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL/CORPORATE PRESS investors@broadpeak.tv marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50 +33 (0) 6 85 52 76 93 +33 (0) 6 02 08 45 49

Broadpeak, S.A., 3771 boulevard des Alliés,

35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063

with share capital of EUR250,833.72

Tel.: +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current view and assumptions of Broadpeak's management. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in expected results, profitability and events. Further, Broadpeak, its shareholders and respective affiliates, directors, officers, boards and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representation or warranty regarding, the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that originates or is derived from third-party sources or industry publications. These statistical data and forward-looking statements are used in this press release for information purposes only. This press release may be written in French and English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version shall prevail.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband service providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most loved live sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery and advertising technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK).

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[1]Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA (operating income + depreciation, amortisation and impairment) after recognition of research tax credit (CIR)

[2] At the average exchange rate recorded on sales in financial year 2025.

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 26 1001 CP BPK RS Vdef EN 03

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext Ticker: ALBPK AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2409148 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2409148 01-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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October 01, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)