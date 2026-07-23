DJ Broadpeak publishes its first-half 2026 revenue.

BROADPEAK SA Broadpeak publishes its first-half 2026 revenue. 23-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak publishes its first-half 2026 revenue ? H1 sales of EUR17.1m, down 20.9%, bearing in mind an exceptionally high comparison base (+26.2% in H1 2025) ? Further increase in recurring revenues (+8.7%) to EUR10.4m ? Strong revenue growth expected in H2 2026 ? 2027 targets confirmed: ? Revenue > EUR50m, of which 50% recurring ? EBITDA margin of around 15% Cesson-Sévigné (France), 23 July 2026 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, today published its revenue for the first half of 2026. Revenue H1 2025 H1 2026 Change Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Change in EURk (unaudited) Licences & Services 9,885 5,647 -42.9% 8,651 2,853 -67.0% Maintenance & SaaS 9,607 10,442 +8.7% 4,795 5,426 +13.2% Equipment 2,164 1,052 -51.4% 280 762 +172.3% TOTAL 21,657 17,141 -20.9% 13,726 9,041 -34.1% EMEA 14,388 9,020 -37.3% 10,525 4,989 -52.6% Americas 5,236 7,043 +34.5% 2,753 3,481 +26.5% APAC 2,032 1,077 -47.0% 449 570 +27.1%

Broadpeak made H1 revenue of EUR17.1 million, down 20.9% on the first half of 2025. Given a negative currency effect of EUR0.4 million, the decline in activity was 18.9%, at constant exchange rates[1].

The decline in H1 revenue at current exchange rates resulted from a slight increase of +2.1% in the first quarter followed by a contraction of -34.1% in the second quarter; this should be seen in light of a particularly difficult basis of comparison: sales accelerated sharply (+37.3%) in the second quarter of 2025 linked to the recognition of a Cloud PVR contract with a European operator worth several million euros. Consequently, the Licences & Services activity saw its revenue fall by a sharp 42.9% in H1 2026 to EUR5.6 million.

The Equipment division, a volatile and low-margin business, generated revenue for the period of EUR1.1 million, down 51.4% due to a difficult basis of comparison linked to a contract in Asia that required significant deployment of infrastructure in 2025.

Further increase in recurring revenue in H1 (+8.7%), driven by SaaS

Meanwhile, recurring revenue (Maintenance & SaaS) continued to rise steadily by a substantial 8.7% to EUR10.4 million. This performance reflects the growing adoption of the broadpeak.io platform, which is benefitting in particular from the success of the Dynamic Ad Insertion solution in SaaS mode.

Solid growth in the Americas, decline in Europe and Asia

By geographic area, activity in EMEA (-37.3% to EUR9.0 million) is compared against exceptional growth in the first half of 2025 (+88.2%), which included the aforementioned Cloud PVR contract. Revenue in APAC (-47.0% to EUR1.1 million) also suffered from a difficult basis of comparison (+66.1% in H1 2025). Activity in the Americas region (+34.5% to EUR7.0 million) was underpinned by several major contracts.

ISO/IEC 27001 certification obtained: strong recognition of the security of the solutions deployed

Broadpeak is also announcing that it has obtained ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the international standard for information security management. This certification attests to the robustness of the systems deployed by the Company to guarantee the confidentiality, integrity and availability of its customers' data, and strengthens customer confidence in the use of its solutions.

Confirmation of financial targets for 2027

At the end of this first six-month period, marked by a low level of activity, Broadpeak believes it will be able to generate sustained revenue growth in the second half of the year.

This growth should be fuelled by the signature of major projects, particularly relating to new solutions such as anti-piracy (blocking and transformation of piracy of subscriber activity), CDNaaS (CDN as a service) and Multiview (simultaneous broadcasting on the same screen), which are attracting growing interest from customers. The Company also expects to see positive momentum around its traditional offerings, such as Multicast ABR, Cloud PVR and Advanced CDN. Indeed, the latter was recently (mid-July) selected by Simba, a joint venture of the Brazilian audiovisual groups Record, RedeTV! and SBT, to build a new CDN offering high-quality, low-latency broadcasting across the Brazilian market.

Broadpeak reiterates all of its financial targets for 2027, with revenue expected to top EUR50 million, of which 50% recurring revenue (SaaS and Maintenance), and an EBITDA margin of around 15%.

Next event:

-- H1 2026 results: October 1, 2026, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL/CORPORATE PRESS investors@broadpeak.tv marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50 +33 (0) 6 85 52 76 93 +33 (0) 6 02 08 45 49

Broadpeak, S.A., 3771 boulevard des Alliés,

35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063

with share capital of EUR250,833.72

Tel.: +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current view and assumptions of Broadpeak's management. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in expected results, profitability and events. Further, Broadpeak, its shareholders and respective affiliates, directors, officers, boards and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representation or warranty regarding, the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that originates or is derived from third-party sources or industry publications. These statistical data and forward-looking statements are used in this press release for information purposes only. This press release may be written in French and English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version shall prevail.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband service providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most loved live sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery and advertising technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK).

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[1] At the average exchange rate recorded on sales in financial year 2025.

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 26 0723 CP BPK CA S1 Vdef EN

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext Ticker: ALBPK AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2370826 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370826 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)