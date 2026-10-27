DrSkin Med Spa: Triple Victory Returns: DrSkin Sweeps 2026 Best of the Best East Valley Awards

Gilbert, Arizona-based DrSkin earns first place honors in Best Med Spa, Best Plastic Surgery and Best Skin Care in the 2026 Best of the Best East Valley awards, marking its second consecutive year of recognition.

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa is proud to announce another extraordinary year of community recognition, earning first place in all three categories: Best Med Spa, Best Plastic Surgery and Best Skin Care, in the 2026 Best of the Best East Valley competition, presented by Times Media.

The achievement builds on DrSkin's recognition in the Best of the Best East Valley competition in 2025 and follows the practice's first place wins across all three categories in the 2026 Best of Gilbert competition earlier this year. Together, these honors mark a significant milestone for the Gilbert-based practice and reflect the continued support of the community it serves.

For DrSkin, these awards represent far more than recognition. They reflect the confidence patients place in the practice, the dedication of its team and its commitment to personalized care across plastic surgery, medical aesthetics and regenerative wellness.

A Milestone Made Possible by the Community

DrSkin's leadership expressed sincere gratitude to the patients and community members whose votes and continued support have contributed to the practice's success.

"We are genuinely humbled by this recognition," said Joy Chapman, Clinic Director of DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa. "To earn first place in all three categories is incredibly meaningful to our entire team. These awards are made possible by the people who choose to support us, recommend us to their friends and family, and trust us with their care. We never take that trust for granted. To everyone who voted for DrSkin, thank you. We are truly grateful to be part of such a supportive community."

A Personalized Approach to Aesthetic Medicine and Wellness

DrSkin brings together plastic surgery, medical aesthetics and regenerative treatments in a physician-led setting focused on individualized treatment planning, patient education and attentive service. The practice offers a broad range of surgical and nonsurgical services, helping patients explore options that align with their goals, preferences and individual needs.

An integral member of the DrSkin team is Dr. Naomi Placella, NMD, whose 12 years of experience in aesthetics and wellness contribute to the practice's comprehensive approach to patient care. Dr. Placella focuses on advanced nonsurgical treatments and emerging regenerative technologies, bringing a thoughtful, patient-centered perspective to treatment planning.

Her approach reflects DrSkin's broader philosophy: helping patients make informed decisions through individualized recommendations, education and a clear understanding of their aesthetic goals.

Learn More About Dr. Naomi Placella, NMD

Visit DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa to learn more about the practice and its team.

Recognition That Inspires Continued Growth

While these awards are an important milestone, DrSkin views them as encouragement to continue improving and delivering thoughtful, individualized care.

"We view these awards not as a finish line, but as encouragement to keep improving," Chapman added. "Our patients deserve thoughtful guidance, honest conversations and care that reflects their individual goals. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve Gilbert and the surrounding East Valley communities. Our commitment is to continue earning that trust, one patient at a time."

About DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa

DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa is a physician-led practice located in Gilbert, Arizona, offering plastic surgery, medical aesthetics, skin rejuvenation, body contouring and regenerative aesthetic services. The practice combines personalized treatment planning with advanced medical technologies and a comprehensive approach to aesthetic care.

For more information, visit drskinmedspa.com.

Media Contact:

Terence Kazlow | Operations Director

DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa

Email: hello@drskinmedspa.com

Gilbert, Arizona

Website: https://drskinmedspa.com/

SOURCE: DrSkin Med Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/triple-victory-returns-drskin-sweeps-2026-best-of-the-best-east-1240169