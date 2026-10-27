KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 3Q 2026

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- September 30th, 2026, issued on October 27th, 2026.

The report consists of three parts:

KRUK Group FS Q3 2026_1part KRUK FS Q3 2026_2part KRUK's Q3 2026 additional information_3part

Financial highlights

Financial highlights PLN '000 EUR '000 For the period 1 Jan-30 Sep 2026

unaudited 1 Jan-30 Sep 2025

unaudited 1 Jan-30 Sep 2026

unaudited 1 Jan-30 Sep 2025

unaudited Revenue 2,299,211 2,403,047 537,199 567,225 Operating profit 1,110,689 1,218,959 259,507 287,728 Profit before tax 794,419 891,035 185,612 210,323 Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent 752,869 876,620 175,904 206,921 Net cash from (used in) operating activities 648,528 427,693 151,525 100,954 Purchase of debt portfolios at prices determined

under the agreement 1,211,633 1,426,964 283,092 336,826 Cash recoveries 2,970,651 2,920,909 694,077 689,463 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (100,294) (56,349) (23,433) (13,301) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (495,463) (271,908) (115,762) (64,182) Net change in cash 52,771 99,436 12,330 23,471 Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 36.44 42.94 8.51 10.14 Average number of shares ('000) 19,522 19,396 19,522 19,396 Earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 38.57 45.20 9.01 10.67 As at 30 Sep 2026

unaudited 31 Dec 2025 30 Sep 2026

unaudited 31 Dec 2025 Total assets 13,791,718 13,032,173 3,158,023 3,083,297 Non-current liabilities 6,972,173 7,075,799 1,596,486 1,674,072 Current liabilities 1,015,690 629,910 232,572 149,031 Equity 5,803,855 5,326,464 1,328,965 1,260,194 Share capital 19,543 19,492 4,475 4,612 Book value per ordinary share 296.98 273.26 68.00 64.65



The interim report for the third quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Contacts

Anna Kowalczyk

tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl



Tomasz Kaluziak

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us

KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain and France. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-27 17:46 CET.