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KR

WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Stuttgart
27.10.26 | 18:47
78,44 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KRUK SA Chart 1 Jahr
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KRUK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,6685,4419:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 17:50 Uhr
44 Leser
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KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 3Q 2026

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- September 30th, 2026, issued on October 27th, 2026.

The report consists of three parts:

  1. KRUK Group FS Q3 2026_1part
  2. KRUK FS Q3 2026_2part
  3. KRUK's Q3 2026 additional information_3part

Financial highlights

Financial highlightsPLN '000EUR '000
For the period1 Jan-30 Sep 2026
unaudited		1 Jan-30 Sep 2025
unaudited		1 Jan-30 Sep 2026
unaudited		1 Jan-30 Sep 2025
unaudited
Revenue2,299,2112,403,047537,199567,225
Operating profit1,110,6891,218,959259,507287,728
Profit before tax794,419891,035185,612210,323
Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent752,869876,620175,904206,921
Net cash from (used in) operating activities648,528427,693151,525100,954
Purchase of debt portfolios at prices determined
under the agreement		1,211,6331,426,964283,092336,826
Cash recoveries2,970,6512,920,909694,077689,463
Net cash from (used in) investing activities(100,294)(56,349)(23,433)(13,301)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities(495,463)(271,908)(115,762)(64,182)
Net change in cash52,77199,43612,33023,471
Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)36.4442.948.5110.14
Average number of shares ('000)19,52219,39619,52219,396
Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)38.5745.209.0110.67
As at30 Sep 2026
unaudited		31 Dec 202530 Sep 2026
unaudited		31 Dec 2025
Total assets13,791,71813,032,1733,158,0233,083,297
Non-current liabilities6,972,1737,075,7991,596,4861,674,072
Current liabilities1,015,690629,910232,572149,031
Equity5,803,8555,326,4641,328,9651,260,194
Share capital19,54319,4924,4754,612
Book value per ordinary share296.98273.2668.0064.65


The interim report for the third quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain and France. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-27 17:46 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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