KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 3Q 2026

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- September 30th, 2026, issued on October 27th, 2026.
The report consists of three parts:
- KRUK Group FS Q3 2026_1part
- KRUK FS Q3 2026_2part
- KRUK's Q3 2026 additional information_3part
Financial highlights
|Financial highlights
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|For the period
|1 Jan-30 Sep 2026
unaudited
|1 Jan-30 Sep 2025
unaudited
|1 Jan-30 Sep 2026
unaudited
|1 Jan-30 Sep 2025
unaudited
|Revenue
|2,299,211
|2,403,047
|537,199
|567,225
|Operating profit
|1,110,689
|1,218,959
|259,507
|287,728
|Profit before tax
|794,419
|891,035
|185,612
|210,323
|Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent
|752,869
|876,620
|175,904
|206,921
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|648,528
|427,693
|151,525
|100,954
|Purchase of debt portfolios at prices determined
under the agreement
|1,211,633
|1,426,964
|283,092
|336,826
|Cash recoveries
|2,970,651
|2,920,909
|694,077
|689,463
|Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|(100,294)
|(56,349)
|(23,433)
|(13,301)
|Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|(495,463)
|(271,908)
|(115,762)
|(64,182)
|Net change in cash
|52,771
|99,436
|12,330
|23,471
|Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|36.44
|42.94
|8.51
|10.14
|Average number of shares ('000)
|19,522
|19,396
|19,522
|19,396
|Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|38.57
|45.20
|9.01
|10.67
|As at
|30 Sep 2026
unaudited
|31 Dec 2025
|30 Sep 2026
unaudited
|31 Dec 2025
|Total assets
|13,791,718
|13,032,173
|3,158,023
|3,083,297
|Non-current liabilities
|6,972,173
|7,075,799
|1,596,486
|1,674,072
|Current liabilities
|1,015,690
|629,910
|232,572
|149,031
|Equity
|5,803,855
|5,326,464
|1,328,965
|1,260,194
|Share capital
|19,543
|19,492
|4,475
|4,612
|Book value per ordinary share
|296.98
|273.26
|68.00
|64.65
The interim report for the third quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.
Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain and France. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-27 17:46 CET.