KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 2Q 2026

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- June 30th 2026, issued on August 26th 2026.
The report consists of three parts:
- KRUK Group FS H1 2026_1part
- KRUK FS H1 2026_2part
- KRUK_DRO_H1_2026_3part
- Grupa Kruk Report HY2026_ENG
- Kruk SA Report HY2026_ENG
Financial highlights
|Financial highlights
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|For the period
|1 Jan-30 Jun 2026 unaudited
|1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited
|1 Jan-30 Jun 2026 unaudited
|1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited
|Revenue
|1,572,305
|1,599,696
|369,763
|379,003
|Operating profit
|785,213
|804,059
|184,660
|190,499
|Profit before tax
|590,233
|585,365
|138,807
|138,686
|Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent
|554,616
|584,018
|130,430
|138,367
|Net cash from operating activities
|421,299
|398,482
|99,078
|94,409
|Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement
|864,192
|805,454
|203,234
|190,830
|Cash recoveries
|2,010,573
|1,910,305
|472,831
|452,593
|Net cash from investing activities
|(65,312)
|(40,849)
|(15,360)
|(9,678)
|Net cash from financing activities
|(314,021)
|(306,293)
|(73,849)
|(72,568)
|Net change in cash
|41,966
|51,340
|9,869
|12,164
|Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|26.74
|28.71
|6.29
|6.80
|Average number of shares ('000)
|19,510
|19,392
|19,510
|19,392
|Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|28.43
|30.12
|6.69
|7.14
|As at
|30 Jun 2026 unaudited
|31 Dec 2025
|30 Jun 2026 unaudited
|31 Dec 2025
|Total assets
|13,535,145
|13,032,173
|3,150,419
|3,083,297
|Non-current liabilities
|7,006,353
|7,075,799
|1,630,788
|1,674,072
|Current liabilities
|1,003,595
|629,910
|233,595
|149,031
|Equity
|5,525,197
|5,326,464
|1,286,036
|1,260,194
|Share capital
|19,543
|19,492
|4,549
|4,612
|Book value per ordinary share
|282.72
|273.26
|65.81
|64.65
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-26 17:13 CEST.
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)