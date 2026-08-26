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WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
26.08.26 | 09:31
102,00 Euro
-0,15 % -0,15
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KRUK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRUK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,16106,0018:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 17:15 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 2Q 2026

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- June 30th 2026, issued on August 26th 2026.

The report consists of three parts:

  1. KRUK Group FS H1 2026_1part
  2. KRUK FS H1 2026_2part
  3. KRUK_DRO_H1_2026_3part
  4. Grupa Kruk Report HY2026_ENG
  5. Kruk SA Report HY2026_ENG

Financial highlights

Financial highlightsPLN '000EUR '000
For the period1 Jan-30 Jun 2026 unaudited1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited1 Jan-30 Jun 2026 unaudited1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited
Revenue1,572,3051,599,696369,763379,003
Operating profit785,213804,059184,660190,499
Profit before tax590,233585,365138,807138,686
Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent554,616584,018130,430138,367
Net cash from operating activities421,299398,48299,07894,409
Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement864,192805,454203,234190,830
Cash recoveries2,010,5731,910,305472,831452,593
Net cash from investing activities(65,312)(40,849)(15,360)(9,678)
Net cash from financing activities(314,021)(306,293)(73,849)(72,568)
Net change in cash41,96651,3409,86912,164
Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)26.7428.716.296.80
Average number of shares ('000)19,51019,39219,51019,392
Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)28.4330.126.697.14
As at30 Jun 2026 unaudited31 Dec 202530 Jun 2026 unaudited31 Dec 2025
Total assets13,535,14513,032,1733,150,4193,083,297
Non-current liabilities7,006,3537,075,7991,630,7881,674,072
Current liabilities1,003,595629,910233,595149,031
Equity5,525,1975,326,4641,286,0361,260,194
Share capital19,54319,4924,5494,612
Book value per ordinary share282.72273.2665.8164.65

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-26 17:13 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.