KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 2Q 2026

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- June 30th 2026, issued on August 26th 2026.

The report consists of three parts:

KRUK Group FS H1 2026_1part KRUK FS H1 2026_2part KRUK_DRO_H1_2026_3part Grupa Kruk Report HY2026_ENG Kruk SA Report HY2026_ENG

Financial highlights

Financial highlights PLN '000 EUR '000 For the period 1 Jan-30 Jun 2026 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Jun 2026 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Jun 2025 unaudited Revenue 1,572,305 1,599,696 369,763 379,003 Operating profit 785,213 804,059 184,660 190,499 Profit before tax 590,233 585,365 138,807 138,686 Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent 554,616 584,018 130,430 138,367 Net cash from operating activities 421,299 398,482 99,078 94,409 Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement 864,192 805,454 203,234 190,830 Cash recoveries 2,010,573 1,910,305 472,831 452,593 Net cash from investing activities (65,312) (40,849) (15,360) (9,678) Net cash from financing activities (314,021) (306,293) (73,849) (72,568) Net change in cash 41,966 51,340 9,869 12,164 Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 26.74 28.71 6.29 6.80 Average number of shares ('000) 19,510 19,392 19,510 19,392 Earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 28.43 30.12 6.69 7.14 As at 30 Jun 2026 unaudited 31 Dec 2025 30 Jun 2026 unaudited 31 Dec 2025 Total assets 13,535,145 13,032,173 3,150,419 3,083,297 Non-current liabilities 7,006,353 7,075,799 1,630,788 1,674,072 Current liabilities 1,003,595 629,910 233,595 149,031 Equity 5,525,197 5,326,464 1,286,036 1,260,194 Share capital 19,543 19,492 4,549 4,612 Book value per ordinary share 282.72 273.26 65.81 64.65

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-26 17:13 CEST.